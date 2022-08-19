CLEARED4 ADDS BEST IN BIZ SILVER START-UP AWARD TO LINEUP OF ACHIEVEMENTS

The health verification platform was recognized among winners for resilience and growth

We are very proud of this industry recognition as it validates the tremendous work of all our employees and staff for businesses, school systems and events worldwide.” — Dr. Soumi Eachempati, co-founder & CEO, CLEARED4

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, CLEARED4, the nation’s largest HIPAA-compliant health verification platform, received silver recognition in the 2022 Best in Biz Awards. CLEARED4 was honored in the Start-Up of the Year category, adding to an impressive list of achievements. Previously, the company was honored by the 2021 Big Award for Business, the 2022 Stevie Awards®, and Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards.

Best in Biz is the only independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications from around the world.

“The global health landscape is constantly in flux, and CLEARED4 has continued to evolve to meet the needs of our 150+ global clients,” said Dr. Soumi Eachempati, co-founder and CEO of CLEARED4. “We are very proud of this industry recognition as it validates the tremendous work of all our employees and staff for businesses, school systems and events worldwide.”

As CLEARED4 continues to expand its service offerings, the platform can now interpret health passes from more than 100 countries. The platform has the ability to manage multiple countries’ vaccination and booster requirements, and provide HR management services. In addition, CLEARED4 will soon be launching a series of tools to help deal with the monkeypox crisis that is rapidly spreading across the U.S.

CLEARED4’s clients include AFLAC, Alterra Mountain Company, American Cancer Society, Cisco, City University of New York, Coinbase, Electronic Arts, LiveNation, Netflix, T-Mobile, and many more.

About CLEARED4

CLEARED4 helps organizations around the world future-proof their businesses from the impact of current and future health & safety compliance requirements. Its products and services allow our global clients to ensure operational readiness, minimizing any financial, legal and productivity impacts on the organization.

The secure and HIPAA compliant platform enables its clients and users to return safely and confidently to businesses, schools, stadiums and travel, globally. CLEARED4 captures, validates and matches user’s information to real-time health data including health surveys, temperature screening, integrated COVID-19 test results and vaccination status. All this information is then synchronized with third-party systems like door controls, digital displays and other access systems. CLEARED4 automates complex health and safety administrative tasks with reliable delivery of its flexible and configurable platform, deployed in days not months.