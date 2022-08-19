Global Stem Cells Group Announces Training in Lima, Perú

Global Stem Cells Group

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIAMI, Florida—The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) has announced plans to hold a Cell therapy Certification training course for qualified physicians in Lima on December 09 and 10, 2022.

Each participating physician obtains the intellectual property of 22 proprietary protocols that will them to treat degenerative and aesthetic diseases and conditions in their offices. Step-by-step videos of each protocol are provided to physicians for later referral.

Participating physicians acquire the skills necessary to offer an alternative therapy to patients with medical conditions for which no solution is currently available. ISSCA’s stem cell training course allows qualified physicians who earn certification to offer sought-after alternative treatments.

Successful completion of the ISSCA regenerative medicine certification course allows physicians to join a select group of practitioners at the forefront of medical science. Only 5 percent of physicians worldwide access to stem cell therapy studies, and so far only 0.01 percent are practicing these therapies.

The course also provides participating physicians with access to ISSCA’s online stem cell training course to review all content and procedures introduced during the two-day clinical training course, as well as patient forms and guidelines, procedures, informed consent forms, didactic lectures, training booklets, and more,

The ISSCA’s regenerative medicine protocols training course was developed for physicians and high-level practitioners to learn techniques in harvesting and reintegrating stem cells derived from patients’ adipose tissue and bone marrow.

Seating is limited to eight participants. Register today at the Lima Peru course website to secure a seat, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call +1 305 5605337.

About ISSCA:

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology, and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made in the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The ISSCA’s vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training, and certification.

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. The ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.