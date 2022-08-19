Erica Whitfield's Record & Vision for the Future Make Her the Clear Choice for Palm Beach County School Board District 4
EINPresswire.com/ -- Erica brings common sense leadership to the Palm Beach County School District. Now, more than ever, we need stable, responsible voices like Erica's supporting the education of our community's children. Since her election to the PBC School Board in 2014, Erica has worked to increase funding, raise standards, upgrade school safety, expand technology, improve efficiency and raise teacher pay. She is running for re-election to continue the progress made over the last eight years.
Erica’s Record of Delivering for Palm Beach County Schools
• $100 million for increased funding for our teachers.
• $50 million to improve school safety with more officers and technology.
• $20 million for student mental health services.
• Launched a new Education Advisory Board to increase community engagement.
• Supported a "WiFi for all" program to close the digital divide.
Erica's Priorities
Safe Schools: Ensuring our schools are secure and our students can learn safely by providing qualified security, law enforcement, and mental health personnel on every school campus.
Managing the Budget: Understanding, passing, and managing a fiscally responsible District budget to ensure the $4.1 billion are spent efficiently and effectively.
Teacher Retention & Recruitment: Prioritizing the support and success of our teachers through fair and competitive compensation and benefits.
Student Academic Achievement: Supporting student success by implementing innovative educational techniques, technologies, and programs that inspire and motivate them to learn.
Closing the Digital Divide: Providing the technology students need to progress in their education like quality WIFI and working computers so they can learn at school and home.
Listening to Parents: Keeping open lines of communication between the district and our community by listening to and acting on input from parents, students, teachers, and school staff.
"Prioritizing stability, open communication, and educational achievement are my guiding principles. With true transparency in local government, we are challenging the status quo to support our students and educators," said Erica Whitfield.
To learn more about Erica's record and her vision for the future, visit www.EricaForSchools.com.
Since her election to the Palm Beach County School Board in 2014, Erica has worked to increase funding for education, raise standards, expand technology, and increase teacher pay. As a result, teachers in the Palm Beach County School District are among the highest paid in Florida.
Since becoming a School Board member, Ms. Whitfield has championed public health issues. She worked to implement the first policy requiring Hands-Only CPR to be taught to every student before graduation. For the past several years, she has served as the Chair of the United Way's Childhood Hunger Action Committee – Childhood Subcommittee and implemented Backpack and Food Pantry programs throughout the district, bringing in many community partners.
She is championing improved academic success at private early learning centers in Lake Worth and Delray Beach through Community Collaborative sponsored by the Early Learning Coalition. In addition, she is building connections between the principals and City Commission in Lake Worth through the Education Advisory Board and City Commission meetings.
She serves on the American Heart Association Palm Beach County, the PBC Homeless Advisory Board, the Early Learning Coalition, Greater Florida Consortium of School Boards, and Pine Jog Board of Directors. In addition, she is a member of Leadership Florida, Leadership Palm Beach County, and the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches.
Ms. Whitfield lives in Lake Worth Beach with her husband and two children, one of whom is a current student in our schools and a younger child who is a future student.
Jonathan Cooper
Jonathan Cooper
Erica Whitfield Campaign
