Successful Exit for Ariel Savannah Angel Partners with Sale of InnAVasc Medical, Inc.

Savannah, GA, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ariel Savannah Angel Partners (ASAP) has made a successful exit from one of their most medically advanced investments. InnAVasc Medical, Inc. was recently acquired by W. L. Gore & Associates, resulting in the ASAP group exiting their investment with a generous return.

InnAVasc Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design and development of products for vascular access for hemodialysis. ASAP invested significantly into the company during their early stages of development.

"Our members saw the potential of this company's technology and the opportunities in the growing hemodialysis market from the start, which is why we invested in 2020," said ASAP Chairman Carl Francis. "Not only did our members realize multiples of their original investment in just two years, but the quality of life for patients on dialysis will improve through the use of this new technology. I'd say this investment was a big win for everyone involved." The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Using the funds provided by ASAP and other early investors, InnAVasc designed and successfully developed an arteriovenous graft (AVG) modification that incorporates two cannulation pods, with low bleed technology, that are resistant to posterior and sidewall needle penetration and injury. This graft has been designed to reduce the potential for adverse events and device failures associated with repeated vascular access. So far, it has significantly reduced the risk of complications and bleeding from repeated dialysis for both in-center and home hemodialysis and allows for easy location of a safe stick zone target.

Ariel Savannah Angel Partners is a member-led business angel group that is committed to finding, funding, mentoring, and supporting great young companies from pitch through to development, scale-up, and successful exit. ASAP is a proud member of the Angel Capital Association, the largest angel professional development organization in the world.

