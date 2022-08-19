Mississippi Rapper, Mac Tree, interviewed by Tha Sharp One on "The Sharp Tank"

GRENADA, Miss., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, August 18th, 2022, Mac Tree's highly anticipated interview with Tha Sharp One on "The Sharp Tank," was released on the No Jumper Podcast.

Mac Tree's true-life story and mindset of a billionaire has captured the attention of one of the most respected and popular podcasters, Tha Sharp One. Known around the industry for keeping it real, Tha Sharp One has been a fan of Mac Tree for some time. Tha Sharp One states, "Mac Tree is cut from a different cloth. He's a real trap star. A real entrepreneur. A real hustler who literally got it out of the Mississippi mud for real. He's one of my favorite rappers, so I had to get him on The Sharp Tank, No Jumper, the sharpest and the coolest podcast in the world."

Mac Tree's introspective interview with Tha Sharp One covered a wide range of topics, starting with his Mississippi roots and Memphis influences. He discussed why he had to hustle at an early age and that his late Aunt Deb is still his motivation to make it in the music industry. He also covered investing and launching his independent label, that provided him opportunities to work with producers Drumma Boy, ATL Jacob, Rawbeatzz, Loczart, BeatzDaGod, and recording with Young Thug's brother, Unfoonk of YSL, and others.

He shared his experience at the notorious Mississippi State Penitentiary (Parchman) and gave Jay-Z and Yo Gotti a shoutout for their prison reform work. He emphasized the importance of him proudly representing his home state of Mississippi and wished more rappers from Mississippi would do the same. The interview addressed the pros and cons of controversial activist and YouTuber, Charleston White. Tha Sharp One also asked Mac Tree about his new EP, his 3D Animated series and more.

After the interview Mac Tree stated, "I'm truly humbled by the fact that Tha Sharp One reached out, invited me on his platform and provided me with the opportunity to tell my story. Sharp a real one. The dream is real. I'm turning this dream into reality. Support the movement by streaming my music, buying merch, subscribing to my YouTube Channel or booking me in a city near you. It's up."

