Altalin – AI-driven emotionally intelligent business communication and reward system
NEW YORK, USA, August 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altalin – AI-driven emotionally intelligent business communication and reward system
Collaborate in an emotionally intelligent way
Effective collaboration and communication are all about understanding people on an emotional level. In many cases, when it comes to internal communications employees are treated not as people, but as cogs in a machine.
Altalin seeks to address this problem by infusing automated internal memoranda, updates, and training with emotional intelligence and engaging rewards.
A business communication app designed to engage, not enrage
Altalin is a workplace enhancement app which is designed to make work more engaging and enjoyable for call centre and customer service employees. It takes the frustration out of receiving work updates that seem irrelevant or are too impersonal.
The ground-breaking Altalin app also stimulates increased productivity with the use of emotionally satisfying rewards.
Altatlin uses an advanced AI engine to study the behaviour of employees, paying particular attention to the things that motivate them. The AI model algorithms were developed by Altalin’s expert in-house team of AI engineers and are designed specifically to analyze customer service employees. The app incentivises people to work efficiently and diligently by sending out daily messages, training prompts, and rewards.
With Altatlin, you can easily level up the impact of your internal business communications, making your workforce happier and better trained.
Solving the problem of remote training
Since the start of the global pandemic, more and more people work remotely, especially customer service and call centre personnel.
Working from home makes it difficult for managers to communicate effectively with employees. It can be difficult to ensure that updated policies or information on new procedures are received and understood properly.
Altatlin helps with this by incentivising engagement with business communications through emotionally intelligent language and a system of rewards.
Improving customer service with enhanced communication skills
Frontline employees may not possess the skills they need to communicate effectively with customers, leading to high staff turnover and poor staff and customer satisfaction.
Altalin helps to remedy this, by sending out personalised daily skills development messages to frontline staff based on personality profiles drawn up by the AI engine. It communicates with people as individuals rather than assuming everybody thinks and acts in the same way.
In other words, Altalin takes an emotionally intelligent approach to business communications, leading to improved customer relationships and satisfaction. In this way, the app acts as a catalyst for Agile learning and enhancing training and skills development.
Altalin - an app for all customer service providers
Altalin is for any company or organisation that provides customer services, such as telecommunications, finance, insurance, government departments, etc.
One of the main benefits of Altalin is that it is multilingual. The app is available in a variety of different global languages and dialects which means it can be used across large companies operating in a variety of locations with a diverse range of staff.
To find out how Altalin can help you to improve staff skills, agile learning, and boost customer satisfaction, visit http://altalin.io/ today.
Author:
Daniel Martin
https://dmcopywriting.co.uk/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/dmcopywriting/
N Magzoub
Collaborate in an emotionally intelligent way
Effective collaboration and communication are all about understanding people on an emotional level. In many cases, when it comes to internal communications employees are treated not as people, but as cogs in a machine.
Altalin seeks to address this problem by infusing automated internal memoranda, updates, and training with emotional intelligence and engaging rewards.
A business communication app designed to engage, not enrage
Altalin is a workplace enhancement app which is designed to make work more engaging and enjoyable for call centre and customer service employees. It takes the frustration out of receiving work updates that seem irrelevant or are too impersonal.
The ground-breaking Altalin app also stimulates increased productivity with the use of emotionally satisfying rewards.
Altatlin uses an advanced AI engine to study the behaviour of employees, paying particular attention to the things that motivate them. The AI model algorithms were developed by Altalin’s expert in-house team of AI engineers and are designed specifically to analyze customer service employees. The app incentivises people to work efficiently and diligently by sending out daily messages, training prompts, and rewards.
With Altatlin, you can easily level up the impact of your internal business communications, making your workforce happier and better trained.
Solving the problem of remote training
Since the start of the global pandemic, more and more people work remotely, especially customer service and call centre personnel.
Working from home makes it difficult for managers to communicate effectively with employees. It can be difficult to ensure that updated policies or information on new procedures are received and understood properly.
Altatlin helps with this by incentivising engagement with business communications through emotionally intelligent language and a system of rewards.
Improving customer service with enhanced communication skills
Frontline employees may not possess the skills they need to communicate effectively with customers, leading to high staff turnover and poor staff and customer satisfaction.
Altalin helps to remedy this, by sending out personalised daily skills development messages to frontline staff based on personality profiles drawn up by the AI engine. It communicates with people as individuals rather than assuming everybody thinks and acts in the same way.
In other words, Altalin takes an emotionally intelligent approach to business communications, leading to improved customer relationships and satisfaction. In this way, the app acts as a catalyst for Agile learning and enhancing training and skills development.
Altalin - an app for all customer service providers
Altalin is for any company or organisation that provides customer services, such as telecommunications, finance, insurance, government departments, etc.
One of the main benefits of Altalin is that it is multilingual. The app is available in a variety of different global languages and dialects which means it can be used across large companies operating in a variety of locations with a diverse range of staff.
To find out how Altalin can help you to improve staff skills, agile learning, and boost customer satisfaction, visit http://altalin.io/ today.
Author:
Daniel Martin
https://dmcopywriting.co.uk/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/dmcopywriting/
N Magzoub
Altalin INC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other