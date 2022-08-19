Global Print Advertising Distribution Market Growth Trajectory

Print Advertising Distribution Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Business Research Company’s Print Advertising Distribution Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Print Advertising Distribution Global Market Report 2022”, the print advertising distribution market size is expected to grow from $27.43 billion in 2021 to $29.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the print advertising distribution market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The print advertising distribution market is expected to reach $40.91 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%. An increase in consumer base is expected to drive the demand for the print advertising distribution market.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3509&type=smp

Print Advertising Distribution Market Trends

The launch of augmented reality is gaining popularity in the print advertising distribution market. Major players operating in the industry are continuously focused on introducing innovations and technologies to better serve the needs of consumers. For instance, in 2021, Threekit reports that 83.1 million consumers in the US using AR monthly, AR usership is expected to grow to 17% by 2022. The augmented reality trend of combining print with digital is a new way to connect with users. This combination has been spawning some incredible campaigns which offer advertisers new opportunities to create a virtual shop window on any printed marketing material. The best example is the Australian wine brand '19 Crimes' that has the labels embedded with AR technology. When the users scan the label with an AR app on their phone, the label comes alive and the person shown on the label tells the story of 19 Crimes.

Print Advertising Distribution Industry Overview

The print advertising distribution market consists of revenue generated from providing services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are involved in the distribution and delivery of advertisement materials such as sample products, circulars, brochures, and coupons among others through door-to-door promotion, placing flyers, and handing the samples in retail stores. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/print-advertising-distribution-global-market-report

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Newspapers, Magazines, Posters and Banners, Others (Brochures, guides, business cards, pamphlets

• By Service : Advertising Material Direct Distribution Services, Circular Direct Distribution Services, Coupon Direct Distribution Services, Directory Telephone, Door-To-Door Distribution Of Advertising Materials, Flyer Direct Distribution Services, Handbill Direct Distribution Services, Sample Direct Distribution Services

• By industry: Retail, Electronics and telecommunications, Insurance, Finance, Others

• By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise

• By Geography: The global print advertising distribution market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Canon Solutions America, DGI USA, Gannett Company Inc., Valassis, R.R. Donnelley, Axel Springer, Pearson PLC, Sensory Interactive, Valassis and Soft signage.

Print Advertising Distribution Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of print advertising distribution market.

