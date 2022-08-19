Global Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Growth Trajectory

Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Global Market Report 2022”, the non-animal alternatives testing market is expected to grow from $1.63 billion in 2021 to $1.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.08%. The growth in the non-animal alternatives testing market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The non-animal alternatives testing market growth is expected to reach $2.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.83%. The support from the government and non-governmental organizations boosts the growth of the non-animal testing market.

Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Industry Trends

OOCs (organs-on-chips) tool for testing is a major trend in the non-animal alternatives testing market. Organs-on-a-chips (OOCs) are miniature tissues and organs grown in-vitro that enable the modeling of human physiology and disease. OOCs are now being explored worldwide as tools for developing disease models and accurately predicting drug efficacies and toxicities. The advantages of OOCs over cell culture, animal models, and human clinical trials have captured the attention of both the medical and pharmaceutical communities focusing on developing targeted therapies. For instance, in April 2020, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US, developed a new model for Organs-on-a-Chip to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases and afflictions. Organs-on-a-chip consists of millions of cells formed on a platform to replicate the functions of different organs and can be used as an instrument in analyzing and creating new treatments for complex diseases without the use of animals for testing.

Overview Of The Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market

The non-animal alternatives testing market consists of sales of non-animal alternatives testing products and services that do not involve testing on animals to determine the safety and efficacy of products and ingredients used in any industry sector. Non-animal alternative testing technologies include: in-vitro human cell and tissue cultures, organs-on-chips (OOCs), computer simulations and modelling (silico models), 3D bio-printing of tissues, and synthetic skin substitutes as well as studies with human volunteers. These technologies replace animal testing in end-use industries including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, chemicals & pesticides, food, and others.

Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Technology: Cell Culture Technology, High Throughput Technology, Molecular Imaging, Omics Technology, Other Technologies

• By Method: Cellular Assay, Biochemical Assay, In Silico, Ex-vivo

• By End-User: Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetics & Household Products, Diagnostics, Chemicals Industry, Food Industry

• By Geography: The global non-animal alternatives testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as MatTek Corporation, Cyprotex, Emulate Inc, BioIVT, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, SGS SA, BioIVT, Abbott Laboratories and Gentronix Limited.

