The King of Saudi Arabia awarded the Order “Oliy Darajali Imom Bukhoriy”

UZBEKISTAN, August 18 - The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev awarded the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques – King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud with the highest award of Uzbekistan – the Order of Imam Bukhari of the Highest Degree.

The Order was recently established by the Law of the Republic of Uzbekistan of August 15, 2022. It is awarded to the ulema, researchers, writers, as well as heads of foreign states and governments for special merits in the development of science and enlightenment, the study and wide promotion of the heritage of the thinkers of the Islamic world.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz is the first to receive this award.

Source: UzA