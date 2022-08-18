A historical visit to Saudi Arabia

UZBEKISTAN, August 18 - The state visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Saudi Arabia has ended.

The President of Uzbekistan held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on August 17. Following the meeting, a joint statement on further expansion of full-scale partnership and 15 documents on cooperation in energy, customs, civil aviation, tourism, agriculture, healthcare and labor relations were adopted.

On August 18, meetings were held with the heads of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Islamic Development Bank, representatives of Saudi businesspeople.

The visit to Makkah and Medina became a particularly significant event.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev departed from Jeddah for Tashkent on the night of August 19.

Source: UzA