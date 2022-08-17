UZBEKISTAN, August 17 - Uzbekistan participates as the main partner country in the 6th Silk Road International Expo in China

The 6th Silk Road International Expo is being held in Xi'an, China

This exhibition has been held in Xi'an for the past five years as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The event is organized by the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce of China, the administration of Shaanxi province, and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

National stands of more than 50 countries, including Uzbekistan, are organized within the framework of this year’s exhibition.

Uzbekistan participates in the exhibition as the main partner and guest of honor. The largest area of 630 square meters has been allocated for the Uzbek pavilion.

The speakers emphasized that comprehensive cooperation between Uzbekistan and China is developing dynamically.

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjayev delivered a video message at the opening ceremony and briefed the participants on the current development of Uzbekistan, its investment and export potential, trade and economic relations between Uzbekistan and China.

The national pavilion of Uzbekistan is organized within the framework of the international exhibition. At the opening ceremony, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to China Farkhod Arziyev spoke about the current process of development of relations between Uzbekistan and China, cooperation between Samarkand region and Shaanxi province, as well as about the products presented in the pavilion.

The pavilion of Uzbekistan was officially opened by the Governor of Shaanxi province and the Ambassador of Uzbekistan.

High-ranking officials of China got acquainted with the samples of products exhibited in the pavilion of Uzbekistan.

The exhibition presents products of the textile, silk, leather industries, confectionery, handicraft and cable products, mineral waters, natural honey, medicinal plants, agricultural products, dried fruits and other goods.

Silk Road International Expo and the pavilion of Uzbekistan will receive visitors during the week. It is expected that 60,000 visitors will visit the exhibition within one week.

Source: UzA