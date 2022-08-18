UZBEKISTAN, August 18 - President of Uzbekistan, OIC Secretary-General discuss issues of further enhancing practical interaction

On August 18, on the second day of the state visit to Saudi Arabia, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha, in Jeddah.

The OIC is one of the largest international organizations in the world, uniting 57 countries with a population of 1.7 billion people.

Since Uzbekistan joined this Organization in 1996, trade-economic, scientific and cultural cooperation has been consistently developing.

At the meeting, it was noted that in the conditions of modern challenges, this authoritative international structure plays an important role in such aspects as the preservation of Islamic values, strengthening mutual understanding, political and economic ties between Muslim countries.

The level of cooperation between Uzbekistan and the OIC, as well as the prospects for enhancing bilateral relations on all current issues, were highly appreciated.

Hissein Brahim Taha emphasized that the Organization headed by him fully supports projects and programs initiated by Uzbekistan, which has an important place in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. He congratulated on the fact that the Ministers of Tourism of the OIC countries declared the city of Khiva the Tourism Capital of the Islamic World in 2024.

It was noted that Uzbekistan will continue to focus on the issues of interaction with the OIC in the development of education, science, and innovation, as well as climate change.

An agreement was reached on the exchange of experience in such important social areas as strengthening the family institution, increasing the role of women in public life and public administration, including in the OIC member countries.

Emphasizing the rich scientific and educational potential of Uzbekistan, the OIC’s interest in developing cooperation with the country in training and advanced training of young people, primarily developing member countries of the Organization was noted.

“Uzbekistan is the birthplace of great Islamic thinkers and scientists. Our Organization is interested in interaction with Uzbekistan in these areas”, the Secretary-General noted.

The main attention was paid to the issues of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan. The possibilities of delivering humanitarian aid to this country through the development of a logistics center in Termez were noted. The activities of the educational Center for Afghan youth, which operates in this city, were highly appreciated.

Issues of solving global environmental problems, primarily in the Aral region, were discussed. The OIC Secretary-General noted that in March this year in Islamabad, the Foreign Ministers of the OIC member states supported the resolutions developed by Uzbekistan on the Aral Sea region and the connectivity of Central and South Asia.

“The drying up of the Aral Sea and Lake Chad are similar and require common cooperation to attract international society and financial institutions to solve these global environmental problems”, Hissein Brahim Taha noted.

An agreement was reached on the exchange of scientific and practical experience, coordination of common efforts with the active involvement of international experts to find solutions.

Following the meeting, the President of Uzbekistan invited the Secretary-General to visit Uzbekistan. Hissein Brahim Taha accepted the invitation with satisfaction.

Source: UzA