Scantinel Photonics has been awarded Platinum Honoree by 2022 Innovators Awards from Laser Focus World

Scantinel Photonics, Integrated FMCW LiDAR Sensing Module was recognized among the best by the 2022 Laser Focus World Innovators Awards.

We are honored to receive such prestige award with the highest recognition from Laser Focus World. This demonstrates our leadership in the innovation of next generation FMCW LiDAR sensing technology.” — Dr. Michael Richter, Managing Director, Scantinel Photonics

ULM, DEUTSCHLAND, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scantinel Photonics, leading FMCW sensing technology company in Ulm, Germany announced today that its Photonic Integrated FMCW LiDAR Sensing Module was recognized among the best by the 2022 Laser Focus World Innovators Awards. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the optics and photonics community recognized Scantinel Photonics as a Platinum honoree, the highest level to recognizes a superb innovation.

“On behalf of the Laser Focus World Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Scantinel Photonics on their Platinum honoree. This competitive program allows Laser Focus World to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the photonics community this year.” Peter Fretty, Editor-in-Chief, Laser Focus Word

Scantinel Photonic Integrated FMCW LiDAR Sensing Module

Scantinel Photonics is devoted in the development of next-generation solid-state FMCW sensing, focusing on using its proprietary FMCW technology to provide new dimensions of data information, and is committed to applying FMCW LiDAR distance and velocity measurement technology to autonomous mobility applications.

Scantinel’s FMCW sensing approach adopts a wavelength of 1550 nanometers (meeting high standards for human eye safety), is equipped with a solid-state Optical Enhanced Array (OEA™) scanning system and provides a detection range of more than 300 meters at a very competitive cost target.

Scantinel’s FMCW LiDAR technology offers significant benefits over legacy ToF LiDAR:

Longer detection range (300m @ 10% reflectivity)

Immunity to interference (sunlight, other LiDAR systems) with coherent detection

Instantaneous direct velocity information on every measurement point

Advanced Optical Enhanced Array system (OEA™) delivers outstanding solid-state scanning results

Modular and flexible approach adaptive to any application eco-system

Photonic integration enables significant reduction of cost, size, and weight of the LiDAR system

High-volume scalability based on standard CMOS technology



About Laser Focus World

Published since 1965, Laser Focus World has become the most trusted global resource for engineers, researchers, scientists, and technical professionals by providing comprehensive coverage of photonics technologies, applications, and markets. Laser Focus World reports on and analyzes the latest developments and significant trends in both the technology and business of photonics worldwide — and offers greater technical depth than any other publication in the field.

About Scantinel Photonics GmbH

Founded in 2019 and based in Ulm, Germany, Scantinel Photonics GmbH is a leading FMCW sensing technology company offering next-generation LiDAR solutions for autonomous mobility. Scantinel is backed by ZEISS Ventures and Scania Growth Capital.