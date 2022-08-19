Submit Release
Lao Pharmaceutical Company BioSpring Manufacturing Unit Phase 1 Factory Officially Delivered

Deputy Director of Vientiane Seseta Comprehensive Development Zone (2nd from left) and Ms. Sinapha Xong, Chairman of BioSpring (3ird from left)

Deputy Director of Vientiane Seseta Comprehensive Development Zone (2nd from left) and Ms. Sinapha Xong, Chairman of BioSpring (3ird from left)

VIENTIANE, LAOS, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioSpring ("BioSpring Group.LTD" "BioSpring Group") announces Phase 1 of the manufacturing unit was constructed and delivered.

This time, the delivery of the manufacturing unit constructed according to the ICH(1)-GMP(2) standard is the first step for BioSpring to serve global users.

With the strong support and joint efforts of the Vientiane government of Laos and the Saisetta Comprehensive Development Zone, the first phase of the BioSpring manufacturing unit was officially delivered. Next, BioSpring will focus on the development of precision therapy, antiviral products, and consumer brands. As one of the emerging pharmaceutical companies in Laos, BioSpring will make full use of the strategic opportunity period given by WTO to LDC(3) member TRIPS(4).

About BioSprin
BioSpring is a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company providing innovative solutions from formulation development to product commercialization. We aspire to lead by example and be a business that serves users around the world, and we will launch a range of affordable products that can be used globally.
Visit:www.biospring.ltd to know more information.

Forward-Looking Statements
To the extent applicable laws and regulations, expressions such as "plan," "target," "expect," "forecast," and similar expressions appearing in this press release are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set forth herein involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may differ materially from actual results. Important factors leading to such differences include, but are not limited to, changes in regulations and/or economic conditions, uncertainty in clinical research results, exposure to various market risks, and other factors beyond the control of the company.

Proper noun references:
1.ICH：The International Council for Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use
2.GMP:Good Manufacturing Practice
3.LDC:Least-developed country
4.TRIPS:Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Right

Spencer Won
RxLibra pharmaceutical Sole Co.,Ltd
+1 865-925-2440
email us here

