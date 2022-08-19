2022 VetFest Ohio to include Special Team Fastrax™ Aerial Performance

Team Fastrax™ will perform an amazing patriotic skydive as part of the annual VetFest Ohio festivities.

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 12pm, the Ohio Chapter of the U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club (USVMC) will kick off their Annual VetFest Ohio at the Ohio Renaissance Festival Grounds in Waynesville, OH. As part of the festivities, Team Fastrax™ will reverently skydive over the crowd with their large American Flag. "We are honored to be part of such a patriotic event," commented John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™. "We love any event that honors our Nation's veterans. This family-friendly festival is a lot of fun and a great way to support a deserving charity."

According to the USVMC website, the event will include tons of fun, live music, great prizes, vendors, and will support an amazing cause. Funds raised will be provided to USVMC Veteran initiatives. VetFest Ohio is a time for all patriots; whether military or civilian, to get together to honor the memories of every fallen Veteran from the Revolutionary War to the present day and to honor all living veterans. VetFest will honor all Active-Duty military members and without a doubt, honor our Flag - the symbol of our nation, and to honor our country, the greatest in the world. In addition to the festival, the USVMC will hold their 10th annual Fallen Hero Memorial Ride. The guided motorcycle ride departs at noon and ends at the festival. Anyone who wants to participate can register at the USVMC clubhouse in Fairborn, OH from 10am to 11:30am on Saturday.

Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a fallen hero. They may be gone but are never forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated to Navy Photographer's Mate 1st Class David M. Tapper, who Died August 20, 2003, serving during Operation Enduring Freedom. For more information on Navy Photographer's Mate 1st Class David M. Tapper visit the Military Times website.

ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™

Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives all over the world for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion. To schedule a Team Fastrax™ performance at your next event, go to the Team Fastrax™ website.

ABOUT SELECTiON.COM®

SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.

Media Contact

Matt Harvey, Team Fastrax, 740-971-8278, mharvey@teamfastrax.com

SOURCE Team Fastrax