Betty J. Houbion from ReZolve LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MURRELLS INLET, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The horror of human trafficking takes place in almost every area of the world. Everyday millions of adults and children worldwide are bought and sold, exploited, and violently abused through forced labor or sexual exploitation. Although a disproportionate number of victims are women and children, traffickers also prey on men, all ages, and nationalities, documented and undocumented, for their own seedy profit. A form of modern-day slavery particularly affecting our most vulnerable populations, such as runaways and homeless teens and children, human trafficking is a brutal crime where victims are deceived, abducted, and isolated from their families. It is a heinous and widespread crime but fortunately we have made great advances in fighting against it thanks to the dedication and hard work of certain individuals and organizations actively fighting to helping it end.

Betty Houbion is a human sex trafficking educator, advocate, and one of the most influential voices in raising awareness.

“Tragically, thousands of victims are trafficked into the United States annually. I encourage all of us to become involved in making change. For instance, spreading awareness in schools and universities. Also making certain to find local, state, and federal government representatives and encourage them to make stricter laws and make trafficking a policy priority.

Men are also diabolically lured into forced labor with false promises of a better life. No matter what race, color, religion, age, gender socioeconomic status, or education level, human traffickers relentlessly prey on their victims but generally exploit the most vulnerable people they can lure or trick into slavery. Remaining vigilant, knowing the signs of potential traffickers, and becoming more aware of our surroundings are also key to protecting ourselves and loved ones.

“Monitor your child’s online friends. Love them wholeheartedly and speak with them with understanding and love so they don’t become runaways and end up on the streets as easy prey. Everything you do makes all the difference in the world to keeping yourself and your family safe.”

Don’t miss Betty’s two-part radio interview where she will also go over current cases and share some poignant survival stories that will inspire you.

Close Up Radio will feature Betty Houbion in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on July 20th a 1 p.m. EST

For more information, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/betty-houbion-98ab0317/

