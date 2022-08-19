Orange Aluminum Makes Inc. 5000 List For 7th Consecutive Year!

For the 7th Time, Orange Aluminum Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 3568 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 145 Percent

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Orange Aluminum Metal Center is No. 3568, for the 7th consecutive year, on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied and ranked, less than 1% have made the list 7 consecutive years in a row. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 18.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Orange Aluminum was started in 2007 with a vision to be the nation's leader in extruded trim, shape and bar supply. We provide standard and custom aluminum extrusion stocking solutions through unapparelled combination of logistics, technology and innovation. Our offering is backed by 1000 different stocked profiles, more than 1 million pounds of inventoried material and services ranging from custom stocking programs, to custom length and fabrication.

Orange Aluminum works directly with local mills to provide the most competitive pricing, deliveries to our clients. With our primary location in Orange County and Los Angeles, we are easily able to overcome logistical issues with customers from any location in the United States. Our strength is our customer service, and aluminum is our specialty.

