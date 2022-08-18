A new bridge over the CP railway on Highway 3 in Elko will improve traffic flow in the East Kootenays.

The new 53-metre-long three-span bridge will replace the existing structure built in 1950. A westbound left-turn lane is also being added at Bate Avenue to improve safety and streamline access.

In addition, the project will provide:

wider shoulders;

a barrier-protected sidewalk on the bridge’s north side;

a wheelchair-accessible pedestrian tunnel under Highway 3 to the north of the new bridge; and

improved signage and lighting.

An average of 6,700 vehicles per day travel this section of highway throughout the year. In summer, this increases to approximately 9,800 vehicles per day.

The $9.6-million contract has been awarded to MacKay Contracting Ltd. of Cranbrook. People travelling through the area will experience limited traffic disruptions, as the existing bridge will remain open during construction. Construction is underway and is expected to be complete in summer 2023.

Any impacts to traffic will be shared with the public via @DriveBC on Twitter and on www.DriveBC.ca