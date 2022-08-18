People invited to comment on Lillooet Timber Supply Area

Submit Release
CANADA, August 18 - People can get involved in the comprehensive timber supply review for the Lillooet Timber Supply Area (TSA) by submitting comments before Oct. 18, 2022.

As part of the review, a discussion paper has been released that provides the results of the timber supply analysis. It also describes the geography, natural resources and current forest-management practices in the Lillooet TSA, all of which will be used by the chief forester in their allowable annual cut (AAC) determination.

Before setting the new AAC, the chief forester will also consider feedback from Indigenous Peoples and the public.

The Lillooet Timber Supply Area covers roughly 1.1 million hectares in the southwestern region of the province. The current AAC for the Lillooet TSA is 570,000 cubic metres, of which 400,000 cubic metres are for species other than pine. The area includes the territories of the St’at’imc, Nlaka’pamux, Secwepemc and Tsilhqot’in Nations.

The regional service centre in the TSA is the town of Lillooet. The village of Lytton is the only other incorporated settlement in the TSA; however, there are several larger unincorporated communities, including Bralorne, Gold Bridge and Spences Bridge.

The chief forester’s AAC determination is an independent, professional judgment, based on information ranging from technical forestry reports to First Nations and public input about the government’s social and economic goals.

Under the Forest Act, the chief forester must determine the AAC in each of the province’s 37 timber supply areas and 33 tree farm licences at least once every 10 years.

