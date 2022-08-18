Applications are open for people who want to help develop the Province’s first two standards for accessibility in order to remove barriers that can restrict people living with disabilities from pursuing the same opportunities as those without disabilities.

The two new technical committees will assist in the development of the employment accessibility standard and the accessible service delivery standard, respectively.

The committees will consider a range of factors that can create barriers, such as non-inclusive policies and technologies or inaccessible infrastructure. The two committees will support the Provincial Accessibility Committee in developing proposed accessibility standards.

Applicants should have experience or knowledge in at least one of the following:

the development or implementation of accessibility standards;

government, public-sector organizations, business and/or non-profit environment;

current and emerging issues related to disability and accessibility; and

the diversity of the communities and organizations affected by the Accessible British Columbia Act.

People who are interested in serving on the 13- to 15-member technical committees can apply through this link: https://www.external-surveys.sd.gov.bc.ca/s.asp?k=166033558358.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at 12:59 p.m. (Pacific time.)

Quick Facts:

The Accessible British Columbia Act passed into law on June 17, 2021.

The act provides a framework for identifying, preventing and removing barriers to accessibility.

More than 926,000 British Columbians have some kind of disability, and many face barriers to employment and inclusive access to services.

Indigenous people experience higher rates of disability, and people with disabilities are twice as likely to live in poverty.

Learn More:

More information about the Provincial Accessibility Committee and its technical committees: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/about-the-bc-government/accessibility/committees/provincial-accessibility-committee

Accessible British Columbia Act: https://www.bclaws.gov.bc.ca/civix/document/id/complete/statreg/21019