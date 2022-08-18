High Yield Investment Programs (HYIPs) – Don’t Get Scammed

High returns, low risk

If the returns sound too good to be true, they probably are. HYIPs often promise low risk and very high returns on an annual, monthly, weekly, or daily basis.

Overly consistent returns

Investments tend to go up and down over time. Most HYIPs suspiciously claim to regularly generate positive returns regardless of overall market conditions.

The website is vague about how the HYIP makes money

HYIPs might use vague terms such as “arbitrage” or “trading” but rarely provide many details about how they’re able to generate such amazing returns. Many HYIPs claim to use “bots” to trade on behalf of investors.

Referral bonuses

HYIPs rely on investors to recruit new investors. So HYIPs usually have an “affiliate” or “referral” program that pays you to sign up your family and friends. The payment structure is often similar to multilevel marketing or a pyramid scheme, where you are promised a percentage of the profits of other investors that you recruit into your downline and maybe even a percentage of the profits of the investors that they recruit.

Social media promoters

HYIPs are usually heavily promoted on social media, especially on YouTube. Investors might show screenshots of how much money they’re making in a particular HYIP. You may find dozens of videos or posts from other investors, which makes the HYIP appear to be legitimate. But beware, the people that promote these HYIPs do not have your best interests in mind. They simply want to recruit you to earn a commission. Watch out for serial HYIP promoters – be very suspicious of people posting lots of videos about different HYIPs.

The people running the HYIP are a mystery

HYIPs rarely give any details about who is running the show. Scammers either conceal their identities completely or post fake names and stock photos to the website.

Crypto asset deposits/withdrawals

HYIPs usually instruct you to transfer your funds using crypto assets, such as Bitcoin or Tether (USDT).