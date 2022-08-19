Pulse Technology CEO Chip Miceli leads presentation at BTA National Conference

Chip Miceli, CEO, Pulse Technology of Des Plaines Office Equipment

SCHAUMBURG, IL, USA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chip Miceli, CEO of Pulse Technology (http://pulsetechnology.com), a technology company serving the IT, Managed Print Services and other needs of businesses throughout the Midwest and beyond, recently led a presentation at the 2022 Business Technology Association (BTA) National Conference, which attracted dealers from all across the United States.

Mr. Miceli’s presentation, “Finding and Retaining Employees in a Tight Labor Market” was a key part of the two-day conference which was held in Chicago.

Noting that the document and managed print services industry is not alone in the challenge to find employees, he referenced the challenges of supply chain issues and the ongoing effect of Covid-19 on the workforce. His presentation included a discussion with the attendees, many of whom are second-generation members of family businesses. He addressed strategies to attract the attention of job-seekers via traditional and non-traditional approaches.

“On one level, the consolidation in our industry does provide some opportunities for talent acquisition,” he said, adding, “But that is only part of the challenge we face. We also need to find ways to retain the talent that we find.”

He said, “It was a great event, and the best part of the presentation was the discussion with many of the next generation businesspeople. It was good to have the chance to get their feedback on the industry also, and to share strategies with them on the topic.”

In addition to the educational presentations, attendees had the chance to enjoy a dinner cruise on the Chicago River aboard the Odyssey, and to view Chicago’s architecture.

