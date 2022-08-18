Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,874 in the last 365 days.

Sonsray Launches Online Renting and Mobile App

Sonsray, the largest CASE Construction and Agriculture dealership on the West Coast, has partnered with Quipli (www.quipli.com) to deliver online renting capabilities and a Sonsray mobile app for its end customers.

"Our goal is to make Sonsray Rentals easier to do business with so I am thrilled to leverage Quipli's technology in leading Sonsray into a tech oriented future," said Matt Moses, Vice President of Sonsray Rentals.

The launch of rental e-commerce fits into Sonsray's strategy to adapt to evolving technological developments and to deliver best-in-class service for their customers. Renters can now see transparent pricing, agree to rental policies, and pay for rentals directly on the Sonsray website or through the Sonsray mobile app. The process dramatically streamlines and expedites the rental experience. These new digital features mark Sonsray's continued growth as a leader in the rental industry.

"Quipli is very happy to be partnering with such an innovative rental group like Sonsray, who continues to push the boundaries of what's possible for their customers," said Kyle Clements, Founder and CEO of Quipli.

E-commerce in the $60B rental industry continues to pick up steam, as younger generations take on decision-making roles and labor shortages make it harder to staff front office roles. Recent research indicates that the #1 way renters find out about a rental business is through the internet and 80% of renters expect to view products online before making a rental decision.

About

Sonsray was established in 2010 when the founders saw a need to support transportation equipment. From here, Sonsray expanded into the construction industry and deepened their involvement in the transportation industry. With Sonsray newly supporting the agriculture industry, it is now a true farm to table business. As a result of acquiring Booth Machinery, Sonsray now has 32 locations and is growing.

www.sonsray.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005750/en/

You just read:

Sonsray Launches Online Renting and Mobile App

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.