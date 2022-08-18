BayCom Corp Announces Cash Dividend

BayCom Corp BCML ("BayCom" or the "Company"), the parent company of United Business Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.05 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on October 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 16, 2022.

Safe-Harbor Statement

