Nextech AR Solutions Corp. Reports Q2 Results Showing Continued Record Growth in 3D Modelling for Ecommerce and Web3.0 Business

Q2 delivered 30% Sequential growth in Annual Recurring Revenue to almost $1 million

Q2 showed a record 40% growth in Web3.0 3D modeling revenue

Record Q2 Annual Recurring Revenue And Repeat Revenue at $1,566,000

Q2 cash burn decreased to $1 million per month, the Company expects an expense reduction of $500K/month in the 2nd half of 2022

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech"or the "Company") NEXCF NTAR (FSE: N29) reports its financial and operating results for the second quarter 2022 ending June 30, 2022.

Subsequently, Nextech will host a conference call to discuss the results today, August 18, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time. Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer to discuss these financial and operating results.

2022 Q2 Financial Highlights:

Q3 Outlook:

With the newly implemented shares for services plan in place, the Company will be reducing its monthly burn from about $1mill per month to approximately $500,000/ month extending the cash runway for at least 12 months.

The wind-down of eCommerce business is expected to add $1-2 million in cash to the Company's cash balance and is expected to be completed in Q3/Q4 2022

to the Company's cash balance and is expected to be completed in Q3/Q4 2022 Onboarding of major new customers in Q3 is expected to show a meaningful ramp-up in Q3/Q4 Web 3.0 3D modeling revenue

ARway spinout and listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) is expected to happen in Q3, 2002 and will provide a stock dividend of 4,000,000 shares for all Nextech AR shareholders on a pro-rata basis.

Management changes effective as of 8/19/2022:

Paul Duffy will be stepping down from the board of directors of Nextech AR and transitioning from President to the Chief Metaverse Officer for ARway. We sincerely thank Paul for all his dedication and hard work as both a board member and President at Nextech AR and look forward to his new and exciting role at ARway, where we are confident that he will be adding tremendous shareholder value.

Evan Gappelberg will remain CEO and will be taking on the additional role of Chairman of the Board for Nextech AR.

Ori Inbar is leaving his role as a director of Nextech to pursue other activities in the Metaverse and we thank him for his contributions and wish him all the best. The Company currently has no plans to replace him on the board.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) As at June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash & cash equivalents $ 7,063,268 $ 7,237,296 Receivables (Note 4) 418,792 1,081,164 Deferred asset (Note 7) 153,185 - Contract asset (Note 13) 193,635 386,202 Prepaid expenses (Note 5) 532,169 749,474 Inventory (Note 6) 2,366,759 3,389,098 10,727,808 12,843,234 Non-current assets Equipment (Note 8) 371,603 377,242 Right-of-use asset (Note 9) 967,529 1,079,319 Intangible assets (Note 10) 4,560,991 6,419,934 Goodwill (Note 10) 6,783,493 8,790,529 Total assets $ 23,411,424 $ 29,510,258 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 11) $ 2,649,937 $ 2,759,017 Deferred revenue (Note 14) 422,140 609,001 Lease liability (Note 9) 273,974 290,357 3,346,051 3,658,375 Non-current liabilities Lease liability (Note 9) 683,759 786,755 Deferred income tax liability 492,242 712,215 Loan payable 78,521 90,896 Total liabilities 4,600,573 5,248,241 Shareholders' Equity Share capital (Note 12) 80,352,960 70,570,760 Reserves 12,150,387 10,671,525 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,963,337 1,978,469 Deficit (75,655,833 ) (58,958,737 ) 18,810,851 24,262,017 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,411,424 $ 29,510,258

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenue (Note 14) $ 3,234,735 $ 6,091,552 $ 6,719,072 $ 13,818,255 Cost of sales (Note 15) (1,546,479 ) (3,798,987 ) (3,547,416 ) (8,211,265 ) Gross profit 1,688,256 2,292,565 3,171,656 5,606,990 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (Note 15) 1,827,030 4,047,840 4,443,978 9,135,329 General and administrative (Note 15) 4,503,273 3,418,151 8,323,873 6,179,373 Research and development (Note 15) 880,272 1,330,534 1,907,466 3,525,491 7,210,575 8,796,525 14,675,317 18,840,193 Other expense (income) Stock-based compensation (Note 12) 878,286 556,415 1,457,091 2,959,043 Amortization (Note 10) 750,429 179,378 1,478,807 593,909 Right of use amortization (Note 9) 63,770 45,011 126,852 79,322 Gain on short-term investments - - - (219,321 ) Gain on contingent consideration - (1,516,048 ) - (1,516,048 ) Depreciation (Note 8) 37,124 32,085 74,241 60,035 Impairment of intangible assets (Note 10) 2,702,313 - 2,702,313 - Foreign exchange gain (loss) (845,966 ) 52,877 (399,340 ) (118,377 ) 3,585,956 (650,282 ) 5,439,964 1,838,563 Loss before income taxes (9,108,275 ) (5,853,678 ) (16,943,625 ) (15,071,766 ) Current income tax expense (7,128 ) - (14,256 ) - Deferred income tax recovery 121,852 - 260,785 - Net loss from operations $ (8,993,551 ) $ (5,853,678 ) $ (16,697,096 ) $ (15,071,766 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 9,555 (65,056 ) (15,132 ) (117,458 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (8,983,996 ) $ (5,918,734 ) $ (16,712,228 ) $ (15,189,224 ) Loss per common share Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.09 ) (0.07 ) (0.17 ) (0.19 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 99,725,256 81,276,585 98,736,780 79,346,880

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Cashflows from operating activities Net loss $ (8,993,551 ) $ (5,853,678 ) $ (16,697,096 ) $ (15,071,766 ) Items not affecting cash Amortization of intangible assets 750,429 179,378 1,478,807 593,909 Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill 2,702,313 - 2,702,313 - Deferred income tax recovery (121,852 ) - (260,785 ) - Amortization of right to use asset 63,770 45,011 126,852 79,322 Depreciation of property and equipment 37,124 32,085 74,241 60,035 Gain on digital assets - - - (219,321 ) Gain on contingent consideration - (1,516,048 ) - (1,516,048 ) Shares for services 148,500 (22,156 ) 865,566 1,299,846 Stock-based compensation 878,286 556,415 1,457,091 2,959,043 Changes in non-cash working capital balances Receivables 600,222 997,883 662,372 214,478 Deferred asset (153,185 ) - (153,185 ) - Contract asset (68,653 ) 22,853 192,567 (92,729 ) Prepaid expenses 362,636 437,732 217,305 47,525 Inventory 160,434 606,386 1,022,339 (855,834 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 739,778 (1,543,259 ) (109,080 ) (94,299 ) Deferred revenue (200,758 ) 246,841 (186,861 ) 1,056,888 Net cash used in operating activities $ (3,094,507 ) $ (5,810,557 ) $ (8,607,554 ) $ (11,538,951 ) Cashflows from investing activities Purchase of equipment (37,485 ) (60,505 ) (84,038 ) (110,919 ) Proceeds from sale of digital assets - - - 2,765,356 Interest on lease liability (6,890 ) - (13,602 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (44,375 ) $ (60,505 ) $ (97,640 ) $ 2,654,437 Cashflows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants - 800,184 - 1,292,948 Proceeds from private placement, net of issuance costs 1,910 12,632,937 8,938,406 12,632,937 Payment of lease obligations (74,369 ) (91,212 ) (147,767 ) (135,779 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (72,459 ) $ 13,341,909 $ 8,790,639 $ 13,790,106 Change in cash during the period (3,211,341 ) 7,470,847 85,445 4,905,592 Cash, beginning of period 10,781,775 7,900,016 7,237,296 10,684,952 Effects of foreign exchange on cash (507,166 ) 24,142 (259,473 ) (195,539 ) Cash, end of period $ 7,063,268 $ 15,395,005 $ 7,063,268 $ 15,395,005 Supplemental cash flow information Taxes paid 21,571 8,967 21,571 8,967 Interest paid 8,308 6,014 17,857 7,275 Interest received 27,498 12,171 39,329 21,470

On behalf of the Board of Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the metaverse. Our platform-agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world's biggest brands and all metaverse contributors.

Nextech funds the development of its AR and metaverse growth initiatives through its e-Commerce platforms, which currently generate most of its revenue. Nextech's e-commerce platforms include vacuumcleanermarket.com ("VCM"), infinitepetlife.com ("IPL") and Trulyfesupplements.com ("TruLyfe"). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon. These e-commerce platforms serve as an incubator for developing and testing Nextech's leading-edge AR, AI and machine learning applications for powering next-generation e-commerce technology.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

