Jul 5, 2022

by: Cassandra Favre, The Sea Coast Echo

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission’s resolution accepting the resignation of CEO/Executive Director Bill Cotter, effective Dec. 31, 2022.

Cotter was named CEO back in March 2021.

He served as interim chief executive officer in August 2020 after the former CEO, Bill Cork, took a position with the Mississippi Development Authority.

“In my 23, coming up on 24 years of service with the Port and Harbor Commission, I’ve not seen the succession plan,” he said at Tuesday’s supervisors meeting. “I look to give a six-month notice and I plan to work until the very end. I plan to be involved in the community, well after Dec. 31.”

Cotter said that after reviewing its options for about a month, the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission appointed Blaine LaFontaine as CEO/Executive Director, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

LaFontaine previously served as a councilman for the City of Diamondhead, a Hancock County Supervisor and Pearl River County’s economic development director.

He has also served on the Hancock County Utility Authority, the Hancock County Regional Solid Waste Authority, the South Mississippi Twin Districts Workforce Area, and the Mississippi Sound Coalition.

He has a Masters of Science in economic development and a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering technology, both from the University of Southern Mississippi.

LaFontaine currently serves as Chief Operations and Port Director at the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission.

