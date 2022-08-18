1st Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet August 22

TOPEKA—The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Monday, August 22, to review completed applications for two district judge positions and discuss the process for submitting names to the governor for appointment.



One position is vacant due to Judge Martin Asher's July 8 retirement. The other was among the positions certified by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them.



The 1st Judicial District is composed of Atchison and Leavenworth counties.

Public access



The meeting is open to the public, and will take place at:



Leavenworth Justice Center

Courtroom #2

601 S 3rd St.

Leavenworth, KS 66048



Accommodation



Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:



ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711



Eligibility requirements



A nominee for district judge must be:



at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.



The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public.



Nominees to governor



The nominating commission will select three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill these positions according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.



If there are not sufficient nominees who reside in the judicial district who are deemed qualified by the commission, the commission may consider nominees who reside outside the district.



Term of office



After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 1st Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Eric S. Rosen as the nonvoting chair; Robert Bednar, Julia Clem, and Rosemary Nies, Atchison; Michael Jones, Lansing; G. Ronald Bates Jr., Gregory Beck, and Kevin Reardon, Leavenworth; and Lois Meadows, Tonganoxie.