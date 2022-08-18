St. Johnsbury Barracks / Embezzlement
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4005955
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: July 11-26, 2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: Embezzlement
ACCUSED: Gerald Prevost
AGE: 72
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
VICTIM: East Burke Congregational Church
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the afternoon of August 4, 2022 troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury barrack were notified by staff of East Burke Congregational Church that an individual, later identified as Gerald Prevost (72), had embezzled a large sum of money through means of the church. Investigation revealed Prevost embezzled money on four separate occasions throughout the month of July.
On 8/18/22, troopers made contact with Prevost and issued him a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Embezzlement.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/19/22 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819