St. Johnsbury Barracks / Embezzlement

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4005955

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Griffin Pearson                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury              

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: July 11-26, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Embezzlement

 

ACCUSED: Gerald Prevost                                                         

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

VICTIM: East Burke Congregational Church

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the afternoon of August 4, 2022 troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury barrack were notified by staff of East Burke Congregational Church that an individual, later identified as Gerald Prevost (72), had embezzled a large sum of money through means of the church. Investigation revealed Prevost embezzled money on four separate occasions throughout the month of July.

 

On 8/18/22, troopers made contact with Prevost and issued him a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Embezzlement.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/19/22 at 8:30 AM        

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court

LODGED: No 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

