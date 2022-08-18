St. Johnsbury Barracks / Embezzlement

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4005955

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: July 11-26, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION: Embezzlement

ACCUSED: Gerald Prevost

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

VICTIM: East Burke Congregational Church

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the afternoon of August 4, 2022 troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury barrack were notified by staff of East Burke Congregational Church that an individual, later identified as Gerald Prevost (72), had embezzled a large sum of money through means of the church. Investigation revealed Prevost embezzled money on four separate occasions throughout the month of July.

On 8/18/22, troopers made contact with Prevost and issued him a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of Embezzlement.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/19/22 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

