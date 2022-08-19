Medtronic and Abbott Lead the U.S. Pacemaker Market in Revenue and Units Sold, followed by Boston Scientific

COVID-19 caused a slight drop within the pacemaker market, however, many companies have been able to reorient themselves within the market and recover quickly to reach new highs.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (“iData”), a global consulting and market research firm, has unveiled updated insights on the U.S. pacemaker market. iData’s analysis addresses brand-level metrics including average selling prices (ASPs), revenue by brand, market share by revenue, market share by unit, and total units sold. Based on the data, the revenue by brand has been experiencing steady growth since a slight dip in Q2’ 20 due to the global pandemic. Despite the impact of COVID-19 on this market, both the revenue and units sold have surpassed pre-pandemic levels and reached a new high in Q3’ 21.

iData’s analysts utilized primary data from 1000s of reporting hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) to gather accurate data and sales information for the updated reports. After combining this with rigorous primary research, ongoing for over a decade, a cross-verified and highly accurate depiction of the market was developed.

Throughout the analysis on the U.S. pacemaker market, 5 companies and over 45 brands were analyzed within multiple market segments including single-chamber, dual-chamber, and leadless. The insights obtained from the updated market analysis generated expected results. Overall, the revenue and units sold decreased due to COVID-19. The global pandemic wreaked havoc on many markets but luckily the U.S. pacemaker market only felt the effects in Q2’ 20.

Out of the 5 leading companies, Medtronic was able to remain dominant in terms of overall revenue and units sold. Abbott followed Medtronic as the next company to generate the most revenue and units sold. Since the initial drop in the market due to COVID-19, both Medtronic and Abbot have been steadily increasing their shares. Boston Scientific, on the other hand, felt the effects of COVID-19 into Q4’ 20 before spiking in Q1’ 21.

For a full overview of the U.S. pacemaker market, follow the link below and view the MedSKU solution in detail:

https://idataresearch.com/medsku/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About MedSKU

MedSKU (™) is an accurate brand-level custom solution from iData that provides a level of detail for a go-to strategy of medical device companies of any size. The analysis of infusion pumps is one of many studies that provide up-to-date data and trends on the ASPs, units sold, unit share, revenue, and revenue shares of the top-performing products in the U.S.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com