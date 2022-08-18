Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry Hosting a Trunk Show at Margaret O’Leary in Burlingame, CA Saturday, August 20th from 12 - 5pm

Erin Flynn Jewelry

See fine jewelry in person...to feel it and touch it...to experience it in a way that is unique to each individual.” — Erin Flynn, Founder of Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry will be hosting a trunk show, "Burlingame on the Avenue," at Margaret O’Leary in Burlingame, CA this Saturday, August 20th from 12 - 5 pm. Owner/designer/jewelry-maker Erin Flynn will be in person to showcase her signature collections as well as select pieces from a new collection she will be debuting this fall. Erin will be available to discuss her custom jewelry offerings, including her creative approach and production process, with interested visitors and potential clients.

The trunk show is scheduled as part of the “Burlingame on the Avenue” festival, an annual two-day event now in its 28th year, where surrounding streets will be blocked off to allow for foot traffic, entertainment and food, Bay Area jazz rock and blues bands, and other festivities. The expected turn-out is to be over 50,000 people. The festival will be covered by television, radio, magazine, newspaper, and social/digital media outlets. More information on Burlingame on the Avenue can be found at https://burlingamechamber.org/burlingame-events/burlingame-on-the-avenue/

This Saturday’s trunk show is part of Erin’s ongoing interest and commitment to hosting regular in-store events and pop-up shops with local brands and stores in cities across the US. This all affords her the opportunity to meet with her clients and potential customers and learn more about their stylistic desires and what inspires them. Erin is a firm believer in the importance of being able to "see fine jewelry in person...to feel it and touch it...to experience it in a way that is unique to each individual.”

Further, following the social restrictions and constraints of the pandemic, Erin looks forward to creating opportunities for people to begin gathering in person again with events centered around community, the arts, jewelry, and beauty. As someone obsessed with style and design — especially jewelry — Erin loves meeting people, imbibing their sartorial style, and helping them conceptualize and create their perfect jewelry wardrobe.

About Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry

As a custom jewelry designer/maker for over twenty years, Erin’s first line of jewelry was sold in local boutiques and featured in national fashion and pop culture magazines such as People, US Weekly, Southern Living, and others. Having taken a multi-year hiatus to pursue a corporate career and raise her two young sons, Erin went to work at Tiffany & Co. and Cartier before re-launching her jewelry line with collections that represent her elegant and timeless style, but with a modern take on traditional designs.

Recently featured in Forbes Magazine, Houston Weddings, and other publications, Flynn draws her greatest inspiration from making custom jewelry accessible to a wider audience, taking someone’s vision and making it come alive in a piece that gives it a new meaning for the wearer. Flynn also works as a stylist who takes a holistic approach to her clientele's accessory needs, helping them imagine, design, and create a well-considered jewelry wardrobe that reflects their personal style, interests and passions, working with them every step of the way.