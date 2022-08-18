Over 40 Elected Officials, Unions, Business & Civic Organizations Endorse Erica Whitfield's Re-election to the PBC Board
EINPresswire.com/ -- Since her election in 2014, Erica has focused her energy on increasing funding, raising standards, upgrading school safety, and raising teacher pay. Her record and vision for the next four years have earned her the endorsement of elected officials, unions, business, and civic organizations.
• AFL-CIO
• SEIU
• Sun Sentinel
• The Palm Beach Post
• Ruth's List
• The Fraternal Order of Police
• BLUPAC
• Economic Council of Palm Beach County
• Classroom Teachers Association
• Women's Issues Now
• Human Rights Council of Palm Beach County Voters Alliance
• Equality Florida
• Florida Education Association
• Palm Beach County Democratic Black Caucus
• Democratic Veterans Caucus of Florida
• Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus
• U.S. Congresswoman Lois Frankel
• State Senator Tina Polsky
• State Senator Bobby Powell
• State Senator Lori Berman
• Former State Senator Jeff Clemens
• State Representative David Silvers
• State Representative Joe Casello
• Former State Representative Bernard Kimmel
• Palm Beach County Clerk of Courts Joe Abruzzo
• Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon
• Palm Beach County Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks
• Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard
• Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay
• Former Palm Beach County School Board Member Chuck Shaw
• Boynton Beach Mayor Ty Penserga
• Former Boynton Beach City Commissioner Christina Romelus
• Delray Beach City Commissioner Ryan Boylston
• Lake Worth Beach Mayor Betty Resch
• Lake Worth Beach City Commissioner Kim Stokes
• Former Lake Worth Beach Vice Mayor Herman Robinson
• Palm Beach Gardens Mayor Chelsea Reed
• Palm Beach Gardens Vice Mayor Rachelle Litt
• Riviera Beach Councilman Terence "TD" Davis
• Wellington Councilwoman Tanya Siskind
• West Palm Beach City Commissioner Christina Lambert
• West Palm Beach City Commissioner Christy Fox
• Former Westlake City Councilwoman Katrina Long Robinson
Erica also received the endorsement of both daily newspapers; The Sun Sentinel and the Palm Beach Post. In their endorsement, The Palm Beach Post highlighted Erica's commitment to her community, "Erica Whitfield has provided excellent service in the Palm Beach County School Board's District 4 since being chosen by voters in 2014. She deserves re-election," Palm Beach Post, 7-26-22.
To learn more about Erica's record and her vision for the future, visit www.EricaForSchools.com.
Since her election to the Palm Beach County School Board in 2014, Erica has worked to increase funding for education, raise standards, expand technology, and increase teacher pay. As a result, teachers in the Palm Beach County School District are among the highest paid in Florida.
Since becoming a School Board member, Ms. Whitfield has championed public health issues. She worked to implement the first policy requiring Hands-Only CPR to be taught to every student before graduation. For the past several years, she has served as the Chair of the United Way's Childhood Hunger Action Committee – Childhood Subcommittee and implemented Backpack and Food Pantry programs throughout the district, bringing in many community partners.
She is championing improved academic success at private early learning centers in Lake Worth and Delray Beach through Community Collaborative sponsored by the Early Learning Coalition. In addition, she is building connections between the principals and City Commission in Lake Worth through the Education Advisory Board and City Commission meetings.
She serves on the American Heart Association Palm Beach County, the PBC Homeless Advisory Board, the Early Learning Coalition, Greater Florida Consortium of School Boards, and Pine Jog Board of Directors. In addition, she is a member of Leadership Florida, Leadership Palm Beach County, and the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches.
Ms. Whitfield lives in Lake Worth Beach with her husband and two children, one of whom is a current student in our schools and a younger child who is a future student.
Jonathan Cooper
