Permian Basin International Oil Show donates $282,000 to local colleges

Local colleges and universities will be able to provide scholarships for more students thanks to a generous donation from the Permian Basin International Oil Show (PBIOS).

Local colleges and universities will provide scholarships for more students thanks to a generous donation from the Permian Basin International Oil Show.

ODESSA, TEXAS, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local colleges and universities will be able to provide scholarships for more students thanks to a generous donation from the Permian Basin International Oil Show (PBIOS). Today, board president Larry Richards and immediate past president Tommy Pipes presented checks totaling $282,000 to five academic institutions, including The University of Texas Permian Basin, Odessa College, Midland College, Texas Tech College of Engineering, and the Desk & Derrick Club.

The primary purpose of the PBIOS, which takes place during October in odd-numbered years, is to provide education, information, and activities directly related to the oil and gas industry. Since 2006, the PBIOS has steadily increased the gifts given to each institution. This year’s donations bring the total to $1,480,000 dollars. “Everyone involved with the PBIOS believes that one of the best investments we can make is to provide educational opportunities for our future employees and entrepreneurs,” said Fry.

“The Permian Basin is where oilfield innovation and technology pair with the entrepreneurial spirit and amazing work ethos of West Texas. The young men and women educated in our local colleges and universities play a vital role in the success of our industry and our region. The PBIOS board is honored to play a small role in helping these institutions continue to grow and prosper. We fund programs at each school that are critical for the future of innovation which is urgently needed to meet the growing energy demands of our nation,“ said board president Larry Richards.

The PBIOS presented the following gifts:
The University of Texas Permian Basin - $80,000
Odessa College - $80,000
Midland College - $80,000
Texas Tech University College of Engineering - $35,000
Desk & Derrick Club of Midland scholarship fund - $7,000

About the PBIOS: The Permian Basin International Oil Show is one of the oldest and largest oil and gas
exhibitions in the world. Since 1940, this international event has showcased the latest technology, honored
history, and convened thought-leaders in an industry vital to the United States economy. The next
PBIOS will take place October 17-19, 2023.

Additional information can be found at: www.pboilshow.org.

Anthony Fry
PBIOS
+1 432-367-1112
pbioilshow@pbioilshow.org

Permian Basin International Oil Show donates $282,000 to local colleges

