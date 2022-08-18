Applied Radiology and Bracco Diagnostics Inc. Launch 'Leaders on the Horizon' Residents Program

Applied Radiology and Bracco Diagnostic Inc launch an exciting new program and contest for US-based radiology residents which offers them an opportunity to have their clinical research paper published. The top five winning residents will receive a monetary scholarship and the top two residents will be offered an opportunity to attend RSNA 2022.

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With support from Bracco Diagnostics Inc., Anderson Publishing, Ltd., publishers of Applied Radiology are pleased to announce the launch of "Leaders on the Horizon," an exciting new program for radiology residents. Open to qualified U.S.-based radiology residents, Leaders on the Horizon aims to support their continued education in radiology with an initiative designed to refine their scholarly research and writing skills, coupled with the opportunity to attend the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting and network with fellow residents, key opinion leaders, and industry representatives.

For 2022, participating residents are invited to develop and submit a clinical research paper on a topic related to the use of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). All papers must be submitted by Oct. 3, 2022. The papers will be reviewed by a designated committee of key opinion leaders in radiology, and the five best papers will be published in a special supplement to Applied Radiology in early 2023.

The top five residents will receive a monetary scholarship award to support their continued education in the field of medical imaging. The top two residents will have an opportunity to join us at RSNA 2022, where they will be honored at a special reception on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

"In publication for over 50 years, Applied Radiology has enjoyed the opportunity to work with the smartest minds in medical imaging, and this includes opportunities to work with young residents. We are extremely proud to be a part of this industry and the development of a program like this that will support and cultivate future thought leaders in radiology," said Kieran Anderson, vice president and group publisher, Anderson Publishing, Ltd.

"One of Bracco Diagnostics' core missions is to advance knowledge, leadership, and education to help radiology succeed and grow both today and into the future. Leaders on the Horizon fills a need for resident education and support, and we are thrilled to fund this timely initiative," said Noelle Heber, senior director, contrast media marketing, Bracco Diagnostics.

U.S.-based residency program directors and coordinators are urged to share this exciting opportunity with their residents. More details can be found at http://www.appliedradiology.com/leaders.

About Applied Radiology

Applied Radiology is a physician-authored, clinical-review journal that has been published for over 50 years and reaches radiologists and related imaging professionals in print and digital formats. Its comprehensive content includes practical review articles, radiological cases, technology and industry updates, editorials, and related columns. Applied Radiology is published by Anderson Publishing, Ltd., a multimedia company dedicated to the development of high-quality, clinically relevant content designed to meet the needs of today's medical imaging professionals.

Learn more at http://www.appliedradiology.com

About Bracco Diagnostics Inc.

Bracco Diagnostics Inc., located in Monroe Township, NJ, is a U.S. subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, a world-leading diagnostic imaging provider. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic imaging agents and solutions. It offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging (including Computed Tomography (C)T, interventional radiology, and cardiac catheterization), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS), and nuclear medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents to inform clinical management and guide care for cancer patients in areas of unmet medical need. Our continually evolving portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices, advanced administration systems, and dose-management software. Visit: http://www.braccoimaging.com.

