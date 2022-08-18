14 Willig, Williams & Davidson Attorneys Named Among 2023 'Best Lawyers in America,' Amy Rosenberger Named 'Lawyer of the Year' in Philadelphia in Labor Law for Unions

Philadelphia and Harrisburg labor & employment lawyers recognized among best in the country

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pennsylvania labor, employment and workers' compensation law firm Willig, Williams & Davidson is proud to announce that 14 of its attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, one of the legal profession's oldest and most respected peer-review publications.

The 2023 Best Lawyers include Deborah R. Willig, Stuart W. Davidson, Nancy B. G. Lassen, Ralph J. Teti, Deborah M. Lerner, Linda M. Martin, Irwin W. Aronson, Susan Bahme Blumenfeld, Laurence M. Goodman, Ryan A. Hancock, Bruce M. Ludwig, Amy L. Rosenberger, Richard G. Poulson, and Brett Zeitlin. Many have been named among Best Lawyers for 10 years or more.

In addition, Rosenberger was named Best Lawyers' 2023 "Lawyer of the Year" in Philadelphia in her practice area of labor law. This honor is awarded to an individual lawyer based on the overall voter feedback from their peers in their specific practice area and geographic region. Only one lawyer is selected as Lawyer of the Year for each practice area and location.

The attorneys were recognized for their work in the practice areas of employment law - individuals, family law, labor law – union, labor and employment litigation, and employee benefits (ERISA) law.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become highly regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers is based on detailed peer-review surveys, in which more than 36,000 leading attorneys vote on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas. Since lawyers are neither required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Corporate Counsel magazine has called Best Lawyers "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice."

About Willig, Williams & Davidson – Willig, Williams & Davidson (http://www.wwdlaw.com) is one of the largest and most respected union-side labor law firms in the United States. The firm has offices in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and Jenkintown Pa., as well as Haddonfield, N.J., and Chicago, Ill. Founded in 1979, Willig, Williams & Davidson focuses on representing labor unions, employee benefit funds and individual working people and their families on a variety of legal fronts, including national, regional and local contract negotiations; election and campaign finance; dispute resolution through mediation, arbitration and litigation; family law matters; benefits law design and compliance issues; discrimination, overtime and unpaid wages, and other employment matters; prepaid legal services for union members; social security disability; and workers' compensation matters in Philadelphia and beyond. Workers inspire us.

