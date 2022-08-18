Move 78 is a new beautifully created escape-room mystery game mixed in with visual novels

Today let's take a look at an amazing visual novel escape-room type game called Move 78 on steam.

Move 78 is a new beautifully created visual novel ESCAPE-ROOM mystery/horror game, and it will mess with your mind. This puzzle 'escape room' game blends in both horror, mystery, escape roomish and visual novel to bring a unique and entertainting game. This game is also created by one developer that goes by the name of Michael Josephs. How cool is that?

Eight complete strangers awake in an unfamiliar complex with fractured memories. They find themselves forced to solve intricate escape rooms and fight for their lives in deadly games. Uncover the mystery behind each of the group's hidden motives and lost memories. What brings them together? What happened to the outside world, and who is The Botfly Killer that haunts their nightmares? Find out yourself by checking the game out on it's steam page.

The puzzles in this game are insane and beautifully well done. The visuals are great, and the graphics are perfect! Who would not like a great escape roomish type game to mess with your mind? Let alone with nice visual novel added to it. Not only that, but those who don't wish to play the game as a visual novel have also the option to turn them off.

Your objective is to escape each room and experencing the great story-line of the game, with various hidden things luring around that you can miss.

The game features:

Solve multiple 3D puzzle rooms with different themed puzzles

Fight for your life in deadly games and challenges against strange enemies

Enjoy a deep and mysterious story through a fully-voiced visual novel

A mix of 3D environments for puzzle-solving gameplay as well as high quality digitally painted artwork for storytelling

An immersive high-quality custom soundtrack



The game is sitting on postives rating and it seems to be going well! If you like these type of games, then I really highly suggest you check out Move 78 on it's official steam page.

Lastly it is worth noting that this game was created by what appears to be just a single developer. Building a game this good on your own is incredibly impressive and we look forward to seeing Michael Josephs what produces next!

Media Contact

Company Name: Indielush

Contact Person: Gerraro

Email: Send Email

Country: United Kingdom

Website: http://IGM.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Move 78 is a new beautifully created escape-room mystery game mixed in with visual novels