Grid Connect webinar unlocks how to troubleshoot CAN networks

Grid Connect network expert hosts webinar to show users how to easily diagnose and fix common CAN bus failures, other CAN issues.

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It doesn't have to be challenging to diagnose problems with a controller area network, or CAN bus. And Grid Connect, Inc. Solutions Architect Gary Marrs will host a webinar on Aug. 23, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. CT that proves you don't have to be a highly skilled technician to look under the hood of your CAN bus network and carry out basic diagnostics to get things working again. Manufacturers use the CAN bus standard in almost all vehicles and many industrial machines to reduce weight and wiring as well as enabling central diagnostics and data logging.

According to Marrs, with the right tools and a minimal amount of practice, people can become more than capable of diagnosing and troubleshooting what's failed with a CAN bus.

"CAN bus has been around nearly 40 years, and is a standard for cars, trucks, watercraft, and machinery," says Marrs. "With anything this ubiquitous, as many people as possible should understand CAN bus basics and how to troubleshoot a controller area network. Our webinar offers an entry point."

Marrs says the webinar is ideal for those who want to learn how to:

troubleshoot common CAN bus failures,

troubleshoot the CAN Protocol using PCAN-USB and PCAN-VIEW, and

tackle advanced troubleshooting with a handheld CAN bus diagnostics unit.

Attendees will have ample opportunity to ask questions during the webinar. To register for this free webinar, click on this link today.

Before joining Grid Connect, Marrs was a field application engineer for nearly 20 years at Lantronix. Including his work at Grid Connect and Lantronix, Marrs' expertise ranges from embedded systems and wireless technology to semiconductors and firmware. He received his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology and an MBA from the DePaul Driehaus College of Business.

About Grid Connect, Inc.

Naperville, Ill.-based Grid Connect, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 company and has been a leader in the embedded and networking marketplace for more than 20 years. Grid Connect's products range from custom OEM smart devices and security controllers to bridges, switches, and diagnostics tools. Along with the products Grid Connect makes, the company also distributes and supports complementary products from other high-quality technology makers. Learn more at http://www.gridconnect.com

