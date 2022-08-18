Intero Real Estate Professionals Named in 2022 Leading 100 List

Most Recognizable Real Estate Services Brand in the San Francisco Bay Area Continues to Top Rankings for Teams and Individual Agents

Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is pleased to announce the recognition of its top eight individual agents and three teams who made the 2022 Leading 100 List.

Presented by LuxeSF in partnership with RealTrends and the San Francisco Magazine, the Leading 100 List recognizes the top 100 real estate professionals across the Bay Area. To be named in the 2022 Leading 100 List, top-producing agents must have closed at least $94.1M and teams must have closed at least $141.4M in closed sales volume in 2021.

Three of Intero's top-ranked teams were recognized on the Leading 100 List, including The Tse Group (#1), The Troyer Group (#8) and The Eddie Oberoi Team (#71). In addition, eight individuals were recognized as top-producing agents on the list:

Sean Chen (#27)

Jordan Mott (#38)

Eric Fischer-Colbrie (#43)

Karen Nelsen (#58)

Trang Dunlap (#62)

Mini Kalkat (#69)

Kaajal Shahani (#79)

Mike Strouf (#91)

Further adding to their success, this group of individuals and teams also earned accolades on both a state and company level by being honored in the 2022 RealTrends rankings, and at the Intero Honors 2021 Production Awards Celebration.

"These awards affirm the hard work, dedication and professionalism of these incredible REALTORS® and their respective teams," said Brian Crane, CEO of Intero. "We're especially proud of everyone on this distinctive list of top producing agents. We look forward to helping them and all of our Intero professionals go to the next level in 2022 and beyond!"

Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc., serves Northern California and Nevada with 23 offices throughout the greater Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Calaveras County, Western Nevada, and the Greater Lake Tahoe Region. The Intero Franchise network comprises 35 affiliates located in California, Nevada, Tennessee, and Texas. The company is headquartered in the heart of California's Silicon Valley.

