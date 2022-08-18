United States Corporate Bankruptcy Yearbook, Almanac & Directory 2022: The Preeminent Resource on Annual Bankruptcy Data will Prove an Indispensable Historical Record

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " The US 2022 Corporate Bankruptcy Yearbook, Almanac & Directory - 32nd Annual Edition" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Bankruptcy annual yearbook and almanac provide quick access to essential corporate bankruptcy information with over 500 pages of facts, figures, graphs, research, and commentary covering all aspects of corporate bankruptcy.

Carefully curated by a team of bankruptcy analysts, the almanac lays out data in an accessible and easy-to-use format.

Now in its 32nd year, the Bankruptcy annual almanac has long been a fixture in the country's leading law and business libraries.

The 2022 edition, covers 2021, an anomalous year of record low Bankruptcy filings.

The 300-page 2022 edition Bankruptcy Almanac includes:

A written analysis of the last year in bankruptcy

Detailed case summaries of 2021's largest and most important filings

Charts and graphs of bankruptcy by industry, by region etc.

Information on distressed securities

Corporate retentions within the bankruptcy industry: who lead the league tables as debtor counsel, and other advisory roles.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

U.S. Bankruptcy Court Data

Listing and Analysis of the Bankruptcy Data Collected by the United States Courts.

The Year 2021

Bankruptcy Filings by Chapter 1990-2021

Bankruptcy Filings by Business and Non-Business 1990-2021

Bankruptcy Filing Trends 1985-2021

Number of Bankruptcies by Type 1973-1982

Number of Bankruptcies by Type 1940, 1950 and 1955-1973

Bankruptcies Filed and Pending 1905-1980

Bankruptcies by Circuit and District-2021

Minor Chapters & Sections 1995-2021

Ch. 9, 12 & 15 Bankruptcies by Circuit and District-2021

Corporate Statistics

Featuring lists, summaries, analyses and short articles on public corporations filing for bankruptcy in the United States.

Public Companies and Assets Filing for Bankruptcy 1990-2021

Public Company Bankruptcy Filings 1990-2021

Assets of Public Company Bankruptcy Filings 1990-2021

High Yield Bond Issues 1995-2021

Principal of High Yield Bond Issues & Bankruptcy Assets 1995-2021

Principal of High Yield Bond Issues 1995-2021

Billion Dollar Public Company Bankruptcy Filings 1990-2021

Assets of Billion Dollar Public Company Bankruptcy Filings

Companies Filing Chapter 11 Petitions in 2021

Companies Filing Chapter 11 Petitions in 2020

Public Companies Filing Chapter 11 Petitions in 2019

Public Companies Filing Chapter 11 Petitions in 2018

Public Companies Filing Chapter 11 Petitions in 2017

Public Companies Filing Chapter 15 Petitions in 2021

Public Companies Filing Chapter 7 Petitions in 2020

Public Companies Filing Chapter 15 Petitions in 2020

Public Companies Filing Chapter 7 Petitions in 2019

Public Companies Filing Chapter 15 Petitions in 2019

Public Companies Filing Chapter 7 Petitions in 2018

Public Companies Filing Chapter 15 Petitions in 2018

Public Companies Filing Chapter 7 Petitions in 2017

Largest Public Companies Filing Chapter 11 in 2021

Largest Public Companies Filing Chapter 11 in 2020

Largest Public Companies Filing Chapter 11 in 2019

Largest Public Companies Filing Chapter 11 in 2018

Largest Public Companies Filing Chapter 11 in 2017

Bankruptcy Confirmations & Outcomes in 2021

Bankruptcy Filings Converting from Ch.11 to Ch. 7 in 2021

Bankruptcy Filings Dismissed in 2021

Bankruptcy Confirmations & Outcomes in 2020 Bankruptcy Filings Converting from Ch. 11 to Ch. 7 in 2020

Bankruptcy Filings Dismissed in 2020

Bankruptcy Confirmations & Outcomes in 2019

Bankruptcy Filings Converting from Ch. 11 to Ch. 7 in 2019

Bankruptcy Filings Dismissed in 2019

Bankruptcy Confirmations & Outcomes in 2018

Bankruptcy Filings Converting from Ch. 11 to Ch. 7 in 2018

Bankruptcy Filings Dismissed in 2018

Bankruptcy Confirmations & Outcomes in 2017

Bankruptcy Filings Converting from Ch. 11 to Ch. 7 in 2017

Bankruptcy Filings Dismissed in 2017

40 Largest Public Company Bankruptcy Filings, by Assets

40 Largest Public Company Bankruptcy Filings, by Revenue

Trends in Asset and Revenue Size 2013-2021

Duration of Public Company Filings

The Largest Public Company Bankruptcies

Miscellaneous Trends & Topics

2021 Industry Trends

Historical Industry Trends

2021 Prepackaged & Pre-Negotiated Chapter 11 Filings

Chapter 22

Chapter 33, Chapter 44 & Chapter 55

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, & Economic Security (Cares) Act

Plan Summaries

Distressed Securities Markets & Trading

Professional Retentions

Featuring Lists of Accountants, Law Firms, Judges, Financial Advisors, Claims Agents, Examiners, Mediators and Trustees Involved in Public Company Bankruptcies.

Accounting Firms

Judges

All Counsel

Financial Advisory Firms

Investment Banking Firms

Claims Agents

Companies Mentioned

AeroCentury Corp.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas Holdings, LLC

Aluminum Shapes, L.L.C.

CarbonLite Holdings LLC

Carla's Pasta, Inc.

Carlson Travel Inc.

Christopher & Banks Corporation

Collet & Associates Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, Inc.

Configure Partners CMC II, LLC

Cowen Group Aluminum Shapes, L.L.C.

CP Holdings LLC Investment Banker

DD3 Capital Partners Grupo Posadas S.A.B. de C.V.

Ducera Partners LLC GBG USA Inc.

Inc. Duff & Phelps, LLC Community Intervention Services, Inc.

Energy Res. Mgmt. Agilon Energy Holdings II LLC

GLC Advisors & Co. Greensill Capital Inc.

Greenhill & Co. DRSD, Inc (f/k/a SVXR, Inc)

Guggenheim Partners Washington Prime Group Inc.

Hospitality Investors Trust, Inc.

Houlihan Lokey Seadrill Limited (2021)

Imperial Capital, LLC TECT Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc.

Jefferies & Co. CL H Winddown LLC

Lazard Freres & Co. Stoneway Capital Ltd.

Limetree Bay Services, LLC

Medley LLC

PWM Property Management LLC

Riverbed Technology, Inc.

Rockdale Marcellus, LLC

Watsonville Hospital Corporation

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oruwlw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

