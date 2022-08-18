Global Cryotherapy Units Market Size To Hit $487.08 Mn by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Cryotherapy Units Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product Type (Whole Body Cryotherapy and Partial Body Cryotherapy), By Cryogen Type (Liquid Nitrogen Therapy, Dry Ice Therapy, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cryotherapy Units Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 361.4 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.10% and is anticipated to reach over USD 487.08 million by 2028."

The report analyses the cryotherapy units market's drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global cryotherapy units market.

What are Cryotherapy Units? How big is the Cryotherapy Units Industry?

Cryotherapy is also commonly referred to as cold therapyor ice pack therapy, in addition to treating a variety of tissues or nerve diseases. In addition to treating skin cancer, retinoblastoma, melanoma, and cervical cancer, it also treats a variety of other cancers. Providing patients with ice baths is another method that can be used to soothe and calm parts of the body that have been aggravated as a result of muscle sprains, tissue injury, or prolonged exertion. Because of the cold, the blood vessels in the body become more constricted, which in turn limits the quantity of inflammatory cytokines that can go to the site of the extreme pain.

Treatments using cryotherapy make use of a variety of gases, such as argon and nitrogen, among others. Cryoprobes are instruments that are employed in the treatment of primary tumours and malignancies in cancer. These instruments deliver liquid nitrogen to the parts of the body that are being targeted. It is anticipated that the market for cryotherapy equipment would grow as a result of the development of new technologies for treating cancer.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cryotherapy-units-market



(Before you plan to buy, sample reports are a great option to examine our in-depth studies or reports)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 225+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and ForecastGrowth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Cryotherapy Units market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.10% between 2022 and 2028.

The Cryotherapy Units market size was worth around US$ 361.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 487.08 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

The extensive use of the product type by athletes and other sportspeople due to the frequent incidence of injuries while engaging in sports is responsible for the increase of the whole body cryotherapy sector.

By Product Type, the whole body cryotherapy category dominated the market in 2021.

By Cryogen Type Segment Analysis., the liquid nitrogen therapy category dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the cryotherapy units market in 2021.

Industry Drivers

The development of cryotherapy equipment throughout the years and different technological developments have led to cryotherapy's prominence as a therapeutic option. Among the updated pieces of equipment are accessories and cryosurgery machines. Cryochambers and cryosaunas, which are frequently utilized for pain management, rheumatoid arthritis treatment, and general beauty and health therapies, have also seen advancements. Cryotherapy is still only available in a small number of places.

Cryotherapy is mostly practiced in North America and Europe, and only a small number of other nations, including Japan, China, and Australia, have seen any breakthroughs in this area. This is largely owing to a lack of awareness in those countries. Despite being safer and less unpleasant than highly invasive surgical procedures, it is typically only used for extensive surgical treatments.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/cryotherapy-units-market



Cryotherapy Units Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19, is a highly contagious viral sickness that is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. This illness had a terrible effect on the demography of the entire world. The governments of multiple countries set restrictions on the kinds of elective surgeries and medical procedures that hospitals are allowed to perform. During the pandemic, there was a decrease in demand for cryotherapy products and an interruption in their supply.

This was due to the measures that were being taken to bring the pandemic under control. Because of these constraints, manufacturers of cryotherapy equipment were forced to confront challenges such as a shift in customer behavior, a reduction in demand, a change in purchasing patterns, and a redistribution of the supply chain. Each one of these problems has a deleterious effect on the market for cryotherapy.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global cryotherapy units market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main players in the global Cryotherapy Units market include

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

inomedMedizintechnik GmbH

YUKA

R&D Krion LLC

MetrumCryoflex Sp. z o. o.

Sp. K.

EasytechSrl

Impact Cryotherapy

Grand Cryo LLC

Mecotec GmbH

Cryonic Medical

Titan Cryo

Cryotech Nordic Ltd.

Browse the full "Cryotherapy Units Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/cryotherapy-units-market



Segmentation Analysis

The global cryotherapy units market is segregated based on product type segment analysis and cryogen type segment analysis. Based on product type segment analysis, the market is divided into whole body cryotherapy and partial body cryotherapy. The extensive use of the product type by athletes and other sportspeople due to the frequent incidence of injuries while participating in sports is responsible for the rise of the whole body cryotherapy sector throughout the forecast period. based on cryogen type segment analysis, the market is divided into liquid nitrogen therapy, dry ice therapy and others. In terms of volume, liquid nitrogen therapy will dominate the cryogen market. Due to the safety qualities of liquid nitrogen therapy, it has been widely used during the historical period, which is credited with the segmental growth throughout that time.

Regional Analysis:

North America held the largest market share in the year 2021, and it is anticipated that this will hold true throughout the forecast period. The North American cryotherapy market is being driven by factors such as the increased popularity of cryotherapy, the prevalence of cancer, the increase in sports and physical activity-related injuries, and the prevalence of CVDs. The use of cryotherapy by athletes and fitness and beauty lovers has grown recently in the US, causing several professional and college training departments to install cryosauna equipment at their facilities.

The Canadian Cancer Society additionally promotes the use of cryosurgery/cryoablation for the treatment of certain cancer diseases. Untapped prospects in the area, rising interest in cryosurgery for cancer and skin treatments, a quickly evolving healthcare infrastructure, and rising disposable income levels in emerging nations are all contributing factors to this expansion. New product approval in developing regions is also anticipated to be a significant driving force.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/cryotherapy-units-market



Recent Industry Developments:

A partnership between the healthcare technology business Koninklijke Philips N.V., based in Amsterdam, and Medtronic Plc, an American-Irish registered medical device corporation, was established in May 2019. With this collaboration, cryoablation technique image guiding will likely be integrated and innovative.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cryotherapy Units industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Cryotherapy Units Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Cryotherapy Units Industry?

What segments does the Cryotherapy Units Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cryotherapy Units Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 361.4 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 487.08 Million CAGR Growth Rate 5.10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, inomedMedizintechnik GmbH, YUKA, R&D Krion LLC, MetrumCryoflex Sp. z o. o., Sp. K., EasytechSrl, Impact Cryotherapy, Grand Cryo LLC, Mecotec GmbH, Cryonic Medical, Titan Cryo, Cryotech Nordic Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Product Type, Cryogen Type, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/cryotherapy-units-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Cryotherapy Units market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Whole Body Cryotherapy

Partial Body Cryotherapy

By Cryogen Type

Liquid Nitrogen Therapy

Dry Ice Therapy

Others

By Region

North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Cryotherapy Units Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cryotherapy-units-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, Cryogen Type, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Cell and Gene Therapy Consumables Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cell-and-gene-therapy-consumables-market



Oxygen Therapy Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/oxygen-therapy-market



Gene Therapy Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/gene-therapy-market



Mesotherapy Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/mesotherapy-market



Inhalation Therapy Nebulizer Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inhalation-therapy-nebulizer-market-by-product-pneumatic-nebulizers-1292



Plasma Therapy Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/plasma-therapy-market-type-pure-prp-leucocyte-rich-1279



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client's/customer's conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

