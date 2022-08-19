The Medisure Agency launches free Medicare virtual seminars on Eventbrite

ARCADIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Alan Blackwell, the founder of the Medisure Agency, “Our goal is to help disseminate personally useful and timely information to Medicare recipients. Their healthcare, for 2023, depends on the choices they may make during their open enrollment period. These webinars represent a first step in preparing them for the conversations they need to have with their trusted insurance agents, navigators, and counselors. This preparation allows the consumer to consult with their local trusted health market advisors with analytical prowess. This prepared consumer will be ready to evaluate and choose local plans and organizational resources that will be impactful to their desired health outcome.

Consequently, it’s our belief that these virtual webinar events will further our mission to help fight health inequities in the Medicare consumer population.”

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/medicare-explained-tickets-403806434917

About Medisure Agency

The Medisure Agency strives to improve the health of its locally served communities. They partner with leading insurance carriers and social service agencies to discover innovative health and well-being solutions that match the lifestyle, coverage, and budget expectations.

