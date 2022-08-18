First Federal Bank Helps Kids Get “Ready, Set, Dressed” for School
Bank organizes back to school shopping day for local kids
First Federal Bank was founded on the premise of taking care of one another, and serving the needs of our communities is central to our mission.”TWIN FALLS, ID, USA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Federal Bank today announced the conclusion of its 2022 “Ready Set Dressed” program, benefitting local kids needing a little extra help getting ready for school this year.
— Jason Meyerhoeffer, First Federal Bank's President/CEO
On Saturday, August 13, more than 40 First Federal Bank employees in Twin Falls, Meridian and Burley treated more than 60 local kids to a day of personal shopping for back-to-school basics, while parents and/or guardians were treated to food, beverages, and games hosted by local Walmart stores. First Federal backpacks were filled with age-appropriate hygiene and personal care items and presented to each child as they concluded their shopping day.
The Bank worked with local agencies and nonprofits to identify kids, grades K-12, in need of back-to-school basics like seasonal appropriate clothing, shoes, socks, and jackets. Additionally, First Federal held a "personal care item" drive in each branch and office location to provide shampoo, body wash, antiperspirant, feminine products, and much more to each student.
"First Federal Bank was founded on the premise of taking care of one another, and serving the needs of our communities is central to our mission. So, we decided to do something different this year," said First Federal Bank's President and CEO, Jason Meyerhoeffer. "We appreciate that many organizations hold school supply drives, but there are limited opportunities for disadvantaged kids to get the basics, like shoes that fit, socks, and clothing. And, wanting these kids to start the school year feeling their best, we focused on gathering personal hygiene items, which can be expensive for families."
The Bank worked with CASA, Family Advocates Boise, Simply Hope Family Outreach, Twin Falls Safe House and Twin Falls Valley House to identify school-age children for the program. Walmart stores in Twin Falls, Meridian Ten Mile Road, and Burley generously donated food and beverages for the kids and their guardians and provided space for all to enjoy the day. More than 40 First Federal Bank employees volunteered to make this day special. Each student was paired with a dedicated "personal shopper" who ensured they received individual attention and help in choosing the shoes and clothing they liked best.
"We had tears of gratitude, laughter, and hugs from these kids and their guardians," shared Jim Reames, Treasure Valley Market President. "One little guy was so happy to have two new pairs of shoes – more than he had in his "whole life" – he had us all in tears, while other kids, some suffering the recent loss of a parent or their home and belongings in an accident, humbled us beyond words."
###
Founded in 1915, First Federal Bank is Idaho’s only mutual bank. As such, we live and work in the communities we serve and are committed to the well-being of our customers and our communities. First Federal has 13 full-service branch locations throughout the Magic and Treasure Valleys and specializes in small and mid-size business banking, mortgage and construction lending and personal banking services.
Jamie Boyer
First Federal Bank
+1 406-560-7224
jboyer@bankfirstfed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn