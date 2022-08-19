Enavate Ranks No. 1501 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
For the Second Time, Enavate Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1501 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 427 Percent
We are honored to be recognized for a second time by Inc. 5000. Since 2014, we have focused on delivering exceptional service and a fresh perspective to ERP and Cloud implementations.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, Inc. revealed that Enavate, a Microsoft Gold Partner and NetSuite Solution Provider, is No. 1501 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Enavate has grown more than 427 percent since 2019.
— Thomas Ajspur, CEO
The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“We are honored to be recognized with so many respected companies for a second time by Inc. 5000. Since 2014, we have focused on delivering exceptional service and a fresh perspective to ERP and Cloud implementations,” said Thomas Ajspur, CEO of Enavate.
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
“This recognition is a testament to the expertise, strength and focus of our global diverse team, which includes nearly 200 team members in Ukraine. I am in awe of our global team who have shown support to these team members, all the while providing exceptional service to our clients and industry partners. They truly embody the very foundation that Enavate is built upon, working to transform businesses and the lives they touch,” said Ajspur.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
About Enavate
Enavate is a technology company that transforms businesses and the lives they touch through services and solutions spanning industry, platform, and functionality. A Microsoft Gold Partner and NetSuite Solution Provider, the Enavate team of more than 400 professionals helps organizations get to the Cloud, maximize technology investments and drive new business. Enavate provides consulting, software implementations, systems upgrades, Cloud deployments, and managed IT services to more than 3,500 clients across North America. Learn more about Enavate, our Vision 2024 our culture of empowerment, and our fresh approach to helping companies innovate, grow and navigate change at www.enavate.com.
Paige Vesuvio
Enavate
+1 720-386-5896
email us here