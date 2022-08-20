Fueled by Verge (Verge Currency) team rider to represent Canada at Junior Motocross World Championship in Finland
Jayden Riley, from Red Deer, Alberta chosen to represent Canada and ride Junior MX 85 CLASS in Finland
Super excited to represent Canada in the 85cc Class. Can't wait to ride on European dirt and represent to the best of my ability.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jayden Riley, from Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, is heading to Finland, to represent Canada at the Junior Motocross World Championship 2022, and will be held on 26th-28th of August in the Lavanko track in Finland, in the famous motocross city of Vantaa.
— Jayden Riley
Fueled by Verge (FbV), a Foundation committed to the adoption of digital currency through spreading awareness & educating on blockchain technology and Verge Currency, through worldwide athletes, is proud to congratulate Jayden on this amazing accomplishment.
Jayden recently qualified on May 29, 2022 for Loretta Lynn's National Amateur Championship, through the Loretta Lynn NW Regional Qualifier at Washougal MX Park in Washington. Jayden had to travel to the qualifier on 2 separate occasions, where he had to finish at the top of his class both times. Jayden then raced in 2 separate classes at the National Amateur Championship where he finished P20 and P26. Moments after this Championship was completed, Jayden made his way back up North to race in the Walton TransCan Canadian Championship, where he became Champion of the 85cc (12-16) class. He also achieved podium, overall 2nd place in the Supermini Class.
Jayden has been racing since 2019 and had huge goals and aspirations right from the start. Like most dedicated motocross athletes, he has been trying to qualify for the Loretta Lynn's National Amateur Championship for many years. Jayden travels to events and competitions all over Canada and the USA. He currently sits at the top of his class in Canada, for Amateur Motocross.
"We are honored for Carl at Motopark to ask Jayden to come out, and we are excited for the adventure. These are moments we can't pass up, and are happy Jayden has a chance to represent Canada and be an ambassador, and represent Fueled by Verge and Verge Currency on such a amazing platform. Thanks to all our supporters."
---Cody and Christine Riley- Parents of Jayden Riley
Having Jayden as part of the Vergecurrency and Fueled by Verge Motocross Team is special for many reasons. He was one of the first 2 motocross athletes, in the history of the sport, to be representing a Digital Currency (cryptocurrency) at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, and will be the first motocross athlete in the World to represent a Digital Currency at the Junior Motocross World Championship
Jayden assists in bringing awareness to decentralized, open source, and community driven digital currency "Verge Currency, referred to by ticker $XVG. With Jayden branding his bike and gear with Fueled by Verge, this allows him to welcome questions from his peers and community about $XVG. Jayden is equipped with the answers that will bring the next generation of currency to users worldwide. Fueled by Verge is a not for profit Foundation, and through partners, assists athletes to travel to their respective competitions.
"To have such high level Amateur athlete bringing awareness to a high level Digital Currency in $XVG is a great synergy. It brings the future of motocross together with the future of digital currency."
---Derek Robertson- Fueled by Verge Co-Founder
Junior Motocross World Championship 2022 will be held on 26th-28th of August in the Lavanko track in Finland, in the famous motocross city of Vantaa.
The former MXGP organizing club – Vantaa Motor Club – hosted the World Juniors last time back in 2006 when current super stars were on their way towards their professional career. Names like Alessandro Lupino, Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, Glenn Goldenhoff and many others were fighting for the title in Finland.
The Vantaa Lavanko Track is located just 20 kilometers from the Helsinki downtown and next to the Helsinki-Vantaa (HEL) international airport.
Finnish Motor Federation (SML) and Vantaa Motor Club welcomes the future stars of the sport of motocross back to Finland
Jayden Riley is currently sponsored by:
BFD moto
Busted Knuckle Auto Repair
Fox Canada
Fueled by Verge
Husqvarna Canada
M7 Designs
MX4LIFE
Top Knot
Mark Wittenberg
Verge Currency / Fueled by Verge
mark@vergecurrency.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other