Workwolf Secures Sought-After Spot in Kickstart Innovation’s 2022 Cohort

Workwolf's headquarters in Etobicoke, Ontario.

Workwolf has been selected out of 1500 applicants as a top start-up to be supported by Kickstart Innovation’s growth and promotion program in Zürich.

Kickstart’s goal is to maximize Workwolf’s time in Zürich, and secure as many POCs and commercial projects as possible. They will also highlight our company to their investor community.” — Erik Simins

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Workwolf is proud to announce they will be one of the 43 companies selected for a position in Kickstart Innovation’s 2022 cohort. The Swiss-based innovation platform is one of Europe’s largest zero equity, multicorporate ecosystems with huge success rates for scaling-up companies and accelerating tech innovation.At the center of innovation in Zürich, Switzerland, Kickstart plans to help Workwolf find rapid growth and drastic scale-up techniques from top investors and specialists from around the world. The three-month program aims to accelerate tech innovation and showcase its featured start-ups to create collaborations with Kickstart partners.In addition to its recent growth and adoption into a growing number of companies, including Xerox Canada and Desjardins Insurance, Workwolf has received global recognition for its great strides within the past year, as well. In May of 2021, Workwolf received the first-place prize for automating recruitment from the Manpower Group at VivaTech 2021 and was featured by the Manpower Group as a more effective and powerful way to recruit and filter candidates automatically and equitably.Co-founders Erik Simins alongside Stephen Brennan, Daniel Shea, and Ron Leith, began Workwolf to solve for the $660 billion lost each year to mis-hires based on inaccurate resume information. Resume fraudulence and misrepresentation, however, were just the tip of the iceberg. The solution , Simins found, must be multifaceted—it requires not only an assurance of hard skills, but also of soft skills.In order to create a comprehensive and equitable hiring solution that disrupts the current ineffective hiring cycle, Workwolf places soft skill self-assessment and credential verification at the beginning of the filtering and hiring process. This takes the form of both a Digital Work Passport that offers employers and recruiters the ability to verify a candidate’s resume credentials in real-time and a self-assessment built and supported by specialists in work-based aptitude assessments.Because employers/recruiters can automatically filter candidates on the Workwolf platform based on their soft skills or potential for success and retention in a specific job function, the platform is able to offer both candidates and employers/recruiters an equitable and more effective hiring process. This is because candidates are solely selected based on their potential for success, rather than on markers of their identity or other sources that lead to unfair hiring biases.Not only are employers/recruiters thus making sure their candidates are a good fit for the position in the long-term, but they are further promoting fair and prejudice-free filtration practices.Of Workwolf’s awarded position in the innovation program, Simins says “Kickstart’s goal is to maximize Workwolf’s time in Zürich and, over the 3-month program, secure as many POCs and commercial projects as possible. They will also highlight our company to their investor community for our upcoming SEED round commencing in early September.”He adds, referring to the three previous years of successes ranging from the recognition earned at the 2020 Enterprise Blockchain Awards for best technology and platform to the massive success at VivaTech in 2021, “Congrats to the rest of the Workwolf team—that’s three years in a row!”The team is thrilled to take part in Kickstart Innovation’s growth program and is honoured to be selected among other incredible companies and their entrepreneurial leaders.You can support the Workwolf team by following their journey at Kickstart Innovation this September by following Workwolf on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. To learn more or to join Workwolf, visit workwolf.com.

Workwolf - Platform