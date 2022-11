Cantey Advisors Expands Leadership Offering to include Building Better Teams

Founder & CEO of Cantey Advisors, Catherine Cantey

CAMDEN, SC, USA, November 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cantey Advisors expands their Leadership offering to include Building Better Teams. Building Better Teams is what delivers better results for greater Business Vitality. This Leadership offering aligns leaders to Build Better Teams to deliver the results needed.Founder and CEO of Cantey Advisors, Catherine Cantey, brings more than 20 years of success in big banking. Catherine managed both Billion-dollar lines of credit for her clients and created 90% success of the 3,000 proposals she led her team to produce. She used her front row seat seeing businesses come and go to recognize the power of thinking and doing differently as the key to remaining vital over time.A huge advocate of the power of new thinking, Catherine initiated and supported a $12.1 million public-private partnership resulting in the installation of 256 miles of fiber to help close a rural broadband gap.The focus of her own business is to provide that very same opportunity to innovate, disrupt and evolve to existing businesses as she partners with CEOs and their teams using her unique process for Business Vitalityover time and in ever-changing markets. And she highlights successes of others with the Business Vitality podcast , found on Spotify and other podcast outlets.Catherine supports the Central Carolina Technical College Foundation, United Way of Kershaw County and New Day on Mill. Her thought leadership on a variety of topics including Sales, Technology, Customer Experience (CX), Employee Experiences (EX) and Operational Efficiencies led to the development of her unique and powerful process for Business VitalityHer international services include the best practices in both business and people development. Catherine is located in the southeastern United States.When you are ready to learn more, visit CatherineCantey.com or email Team@CatherineCantey.com.