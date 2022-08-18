Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Unlawful Restraint

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3004688

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Tpr. Ryan Riegler                      

STATION:           Berlin Barracks          

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/18/22 at approximately 0932 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Exit 10, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Restraint

 

ACCUSED:    Janet Farrell                                           

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT

 

ACCUSED: Pamela Putvain

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden

 

VICTIM: Oscar Delgado

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report that Oscar Delgado was being held against his will in a vehicle. Subsequent vehicle stop and investigation led to the arrest of Farrell and Putvain for the offense of Unlawful Restraint. Both Farrell and Putvain were taken into custody, processed at the Berlin Barracks, and released with a citation to appear in court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:    09/15/22 at 0830 hours        

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

