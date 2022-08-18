Berlin Barracks / Unlawful Restraint
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3004688
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 08/18/22 at approximately 0932 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Exit 10, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Restraint
ACCUSED: Janet Farrell
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hardwick, VT
ACCUSED: Pamela Putvain
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden
VICTIM: Oscar Delgado
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report that Oscar Delgado was being held against his will in a vehicle. Subsequent vehicle stop and investigation led to the arrest of Farrell and Putvain for the offense of Unlawful Restraint. Both Farrell and Putvain were taken into custody, processed at the Berlin Barracks, and released with a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/22 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Phone: 802-229-9191
Fax: 802-229-2648