Deserted Catasauqua laundromat that ended up being 'total eyesore' restored under brand-new owner

CATASAUQUA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A deserted Catasauqua laundromat explained in online evaluations as unclean, drab and broken down has actually given that been restored under brand-new ownership.

Joseph Di Giovanna of Slatington opened the area at 413 Front St. this previous April as Lux Laundry. He came across what was called the previous "Sure Tidy Laundry" at the start of the coronavirus pandemic when Di Giovanna himself needed a laundromat. What he discovered rather was an empty, shuttered structure with a dripping roofing system, cracked paint and decomposing floorboards.

"It was a total eyesore," Di Giovanna stated. "When I looked within, I saw mushrooms growing in the flooring."

Di Giovanna, an Allentown local, has a background in owning services. He started as a landscaper soon after finishing from William Allen High School. By 2018, he was purchasing overstock garments from big-box sellers and offering his discovers online in a Bethlehem-based workplace.

Di Giovanna saw a comparable chance in the laundromat and offered the online endeavor to get the funds to rejuvenate the 1,100-square-foot area.

He signed a lease in summer season 2021 for the website on the primary level of a three-story structure. The initial structure was integrated in 1850. The whole 7,524-square-foot structure, that includes the laundromat; a set of two-bedroom apartment or condos; and 4 one-bedroom houses was offered to a brand-new property owner after being noted in August 2019, according to online property records.

Di Giovanna stated the area formerly inhabited numerous laundromats for the past numerous years; it's uncertain what led the previous owner to desert the Sure Clean endeavor. Mayor Barbara A. Schlegel informed lehighvalleylive.com today she likewise wasn't sure what resulted in the website being shuttered for the past couple years and falling under disrepair.

Prior to Sure Clean, it was called Uptown Laundromat, Wash and Fold and Sunnyside Laundry. Online Google evaluates at the start of the pandemic referenced business going downhill, specifying devices were broken, an absence of staff members onsite, and problem getting refunds.

"It was quite revolting," Di Giovanna echoed. "There's no other laundromat in the location in strolling range for individuals who live along Front Street so having this resumed was a huge experience for them. I was simply delighted to be the individual that might do it for them."

A 'little TLC'

Di Giovanna saw a great deal of capacity in reviving business with a "little TLC," he stated.

He went to operate in July 2021 with family and friends.

Stage II consisted of including shiplap to the walls, painting the whole area, setting up and changing the floor covering tile. Next, came home appliance replacement because the bulk of the website's existing cleaning devices were not operating.

Di Giovanna wound up servicing all the makers and including 4 brand-new washers and 4 brand-new clothes dryers for an overall of 19 clothes dryers and 17 washers. Stage III was everything about the completing touches-- deep cleansing and waxing floorings. He remains in the procedure of setting up a brand-new heating, ventilation and cooling system, in addition to vending devices for treats, drinks and cleaning up materials.

The expense to utilize the laundromat is $3 to $6 per cycle, plus the expense of laundry cleaning agent, anti-static sheet, and/or liquid fabric softener. There's likewise a pick-up and shipment to wash and fold laundry service readily available on the business' site for both domestic and industrial customers.

Di Giovanna prepares to employ and grow the organization personnel to assist with the wash and fold element. He likewise has future strategies to discover more having a hard time laundromats in the Lehigh Valley with the hopes of changing them into other growing endeavors.

Lux Laundry is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day with the last wash, being at 8 p.m.