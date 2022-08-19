Adamant signs Letter of Intent to acquire 51% Interest in Europronet

This acquisition will provide us with a strong presence in the Balkans and a large base of residential and business customers” — Andrea Pagani, Adamant Global Holding CEO

VANCOUVER, CANADA, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adamant Global Holding (CSE: ADMT) (OTC: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) (“Adamant”) announces that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire 51% of the shares of Europronet, a Licensed Carrier Operator and Internet Service Provider located in Sarajevo, Bosnia and with a strong business presence throughout the Balkans region of southeastern Europe. The acquisition transaction is scheduled to be completed in 60 days.

Europronet operates as a full local Telecom Operator and an Internet Service Provider throughout Bosnia & Herzegovina and has an extensive residential and corporate customer base in this region. It also provides field engineer services to financial institutions and has an important international market through its wholesale business.

Europronet’s strong position in the Balkan’s region and in the retail market particularly, will provide Adamant with the following benefits and opportunities:

• A large customer base for Adamant’s range of digital products and services.

• Opportunities to capitalize on Europronet’s strong business relationship with the local Tier 1 Fixed and Mobile Operators by offering them Upco Messenger and Upco’s payment solution.

• Access to the interconnections of Europronet’s local carriers for Adamant’s Telecom International Operations.

Andrea Pagani, CEO of Adamant Global, commented: “Europronet’s operation is a very significant milestone in the life of the company – and a complement to Adamant’s structure and growth plan. This acquisition will provide us with a strong presence in the Balkans and a large base of residential and business customers, which we can leverage to expand our Telecommunications Business and deploy our Fintech Solution. These are key steps in consolidating and reinforcing Adamant’s balance sheet.”

About EUROPRONET

EUROPRONET is a Licensed Carrier Operator and a European Internet service provider (ISP) based in Sarajevo, Bosnia. It was founded in 2001 and is registered to carry out telecommunications activities as a basic service, as licensed by the relevant state, federal and cantonal ministries.

Europronet offers the following services:

• Voice over IP (VOIP).

• Internet access for private and business users.

• Web services - development and accommodation web presentation, online marketing.

• Business solutions based on information technologies.

• Technical support.

• Housing, Hosting, Geographical Numbering Plan, Leased Line and Complex Wireless Solutions.

• Fiber Optic.

About ADAMANT

ADAMANT Global Holdings is the owner of Oktacom Inc, a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business; and Brilliance LTD, a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce.

Brilliance has designed a software application similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp for Apple iOS and Android platforms.