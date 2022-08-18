Tellurian Completes Haynesville Basin Acquisition

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian) TELL today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tellurian Production LLC (TPC), has closed the previously announced acquisition of certain assets in the Haynesville from privately held EnSight IV Energy Partners, LLC and EnSight Haynesville Partners, LLC. The cash consideration at closing was $125.5 million, revised from the announced $125 million due to preliminary purchase price adjustments. The consideration was funded with cash on hand.

Tellurian President and CEO Octávio Simões said, "This closing represents significant progress for Tellurian and our business model. By owning and operating upstream assets, a pipeline network and the Driftwood LNG terminal, Tellurian will have the ability to sell natural gas into domestic or international markets. This combination of assets represents a compelling value for our shareholders."

John Howie, President of TPC, commented, "The EnSight acquisition is an excellent strategic and operational fit for Tellurian. The combination of our existing assets with this acquisition results in an acreage position of more than 20,000 acres and an inventory of more than 275 high return, de-risked drilling locations, most of which we can drill opportunistically for incremental free cash flow."

Preliminary production outlook

With the closing of the EnSight acquisition, TPC has current production of approximately 150 million cubic feet/day (MMcfd) from assets in the Haynesville basin. In addition, TPC operates 11 wells currently being drilled or completed, all of which TPC expects to turn to sales before the end of the year. These new wells are expected to increase TPC's production rate to approximately 250 MMcfd.

