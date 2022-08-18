Captello Event Lead Management & Engagement Platform Receives Award, Nominations for Innovative Event Solutions

Exemplifying commitment to innovation, excellence and exceptional event experience, Captello and CEO Ryan Schefke continue to distinguish the platform as the leading Lead Management and Engagement solution for event professionals of all kinds, from event organizers, to exhibitors, to attendees and event marketers.

Winner of EXHIBITOR's Buyers Choice Award, Captello consistently challenges the status quo, pushing the industry forward with innovative solutions that offer unprecedented flexibility and control in the processes of engagement, lead capture, and the management of leads from the point of capture till the deal is closed.

"We are always listening to event professionals and using that feedback to consistently develop solutions that contribute to event success, drive deeper participation and engagement, and help event organizers and exhibitors to increase revenue from their events." - Ryan Schefke, CEO - Captello

Recently nominated among Bizzabo's Top Event Experience Leaders of 2022, Ryan received recognition for his relentless determination to equip the event industry with solutions that contribute to success, drive deeper attendee participation and engagement, and help event organizers and exhibitors increase revenue from events.

In June, Ryan became a finalist in the Best Event Technologist category of Event Tech Live's Event Technology Awards.

Deemed Captello's Chief Listening Officer, Ryan's leadership style employs deep listening skills, a style which enables industry professionals in the field to speak directly to Captello with their needs and wishes. Ryan spares no expense to make every wish come true so that event professionals have all the tools necessary to make every event a success, from the event organizer to the exhibitor and participants who attend the shows.

Captello has become known for:

1: Industry leading universal lead capture solutions that place success in the hands of exhibitors with solutions such as unlimited users per event, user-customizable forms, in-app communications, in-app lead qualifying, in-app meeting setting, document sharing and much more - increasing overall qualified lead intake by over 34% on average.

2: Engagement solutions such as games and activations that educate participants, create networking opportunities, bridge virtual & in-person attendees, drive increased attendance to sessions, workshops and presentations, provide new sponsorship opportunities for organizers, drive traffic to exhibits, locations, and presentations of specific interest - all while educating attendees in fun, entertaining and rewarding ways.

3: Digital gamification and gifting solutions that reduce carbon footprint, shipping and logistics costs, and waste.

4: Total event management solutions that include online and on-site registration, ticket sales and scanning, an online event directory for event promotions, Event in a Box all-in-one hardware/software solutions for event organizers planning events of all sizes, and more.

"Captello is the all-in-one event solution that puts event success, and event data, squarely in the hands of the professional. Adopted by many of the world's premier brands, Captello is quickly emerging as the leader in Universal Lead Capture and Event Engagement solutions. The platform has been recognized by industry leaders at a number of trade shows who consistently comment about how they've never seen anything like Captello, and how much easier lead capture is with Captello versus previous years with show provided solutions." Brad Froese, Director of Marketing - Captello

